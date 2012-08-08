TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
Aug 8 Moody's: China Automation's 1H2012 profit decline is credit negative
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that a unit of New York-based brokerage Sidoti and Co Inc agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty to settle charges of compliance and trading surveillance failures.
* Flagship Ventures Fund reports a 9.4 percent passive stake in Editas Medicine Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8sCdd) Further company coverage: