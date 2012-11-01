(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 40 Chinese Corporates: YE12 Status and 2013 Preview here

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that profit growth based on both EBIT and cash flow from operations (CFO) for its portfolio of 40 Chinese non-financial corporates will remain positive in 2012 and 2013 and likely outperform China on an overall basis.

Fitch compares this with China's overall industrial profits falling by 1.8% over January to September 2012 against the same period in 2011, underlining the possibility of negative growth for the full-year 2012.

Yet, Fitch's portfolio does not fully represent China on a macro basis, as it focuses more on the larger and stronger corporates, whereas the economic slowdown in China is likely to be taking a greater toll on companies in the middle and lower tiers. Fitch expects the average credit profile of its portfolio of 40 Chinese corporates to improve by end-2012, and that this positive trend is likely to continue during 2013.

In particular Fitch expects 23 Chinese corporates in its portfolio to show an improvement in funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage during 2012. This is largely from rising FFO, due to ongoing revenue growth and stable margins. For the remaining 17 corporates - including some major state-owned entities - the agency expects a slight deterioration in leverage due to high capex.

Fitch forecasts CFO growth in its Chinese portfolio to remain positive but slow to, on average, 10% and 7% in 2012 and 2013, respectively, after 19% in 2011. However, high capex levels are likely to restrict the average corporate from generating positive FCF in 2012 and 2013.

The publically rated issuers in Fitch's Portfolio of 40 Chinese corporates are:

State-Owned Entities:

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited ('BBB+'/Stable) Baosteel Group Corporation ('A-'/Stable) Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd. ('BBB-'/Stable) China Mobile Limited ('A+'/Stable) China Oilfield Services Limited ('A'/Stable) China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) ('A+'/Stable) China Resources Gas Group Limited ('BBB+'/Stable) China Telecom Corporation Limited ('A'/Stable) China Yangtze Power Company Limited ('A-'/Stable) CNOOC Limited ('A+'/Stable) PetroChina Company Limited ('A+'/Stable) Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Company Limited ('BBB+'/Stable) Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited ('BBB-'/Stable)

Non State-Owned Entities:

China Hanking Holdings Limited ('BB-'/Stable) China Hongqiao Group Limited ('BB'/Positive) China Liansu Group Holdings Limited ('BB'/Stable) China Oriental Group Company Limited ('BB+'/Negative) China Shanshui Cement Group Limited ('BB-'/Positive) Delong Holdings Limited ('B'/Negative) ENN Energy Holdings Limited ('BBB'/Positive) Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited ('BB'/Stable) Fufeng Group Limited ('BB'/Negative) Intime Department Store (Group) Company Limited ('BB'/Stable) MIE Holdings Corporation ('B'/Stable) Parkson Retail Group Limited ('BBB-'/Stable) Road King Infrastructure Limited ('BB-'/Stable) Shanghai Zendai Property Limited ('B'/Stable) Shimao Property Holdings Limited ('BB'/Stable) Sunac China Holdings Limited ('BB-'/Stable) West China Cement Limited ('BB-'/Stable) Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Limited ('BB-'/Negative) Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd ('BBB-'/Stable) ZTE Corporation ('BB-'/RWN)

The report, '40 Chinese Corporates: YE12 Status and 2013 Preview', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.