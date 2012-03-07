(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/BEIJING/SINGAPORE, March 06 (Fitch) China's plan to
reform energy use and resource pricing has positive implications
for the country's centrally owned electricity grid and nuclear
power companies. But the reforms are likely to leave thermal
generators out in the cold.
In his formal report to the National People's Congress
(NPC), Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao outlined the government's plan
to optimise the country's energy structure, promote the clean
and efficient use of traditional energy sources, safely and
effectively develop nuclear power, and increase the share of new
energy in the country's total energy consumption. The NPC
speeches and documents underline our view that there is strong
government support for China's energy sector. Moreover, the way
in which support is allocated among the centrally owned energy
companies will continue to distinguish the haves - the oil,
grid, nuclear and city gas companies - from the have-nots, the
thermals.
The plans confirm the gradual implementation of market
pricing for oil products, city gas and some electricity tariffs
over 2012-2015, but leave room for the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC) to direct the market by ad hoc
adjustments, and freedom to gradually introduce market
mechanisms. This means the government will continue to favour
the centrally owned grid and nuclear power companies over the
more fragmented thermal generators such as Huaneng International
('BB+'/Stable), Datang International ('BB'/Stable), China Power
International Development ('BB'/Stable), and Huadian
International ('BB-'/Stable).
The NPC documents confirm China's commitment to "safely and
effectively" developing nuclear power. We believe this is a
clear vote of confidence for nuclear to be the main plank of
China's non-carbon energy drive and gain further momentum after
total nuclear generation grew by 13.3% in 2011. Favourable
adjustments to nuclear on-grid pricing will ensure the cash
flows of the nuclear generators remain healthy, and provide
support for overseas uranium acquisitions.
For thermal generators, tighter emission controls not only
imply a higher capex burden, but also emphasise that coal will
remain out of policy favour. Moreover, a relatively low 4% CPI
target nationally will not translate into on-grid electricity
tariff rises in provinces where the thermal generators produce
at a loss. Nevertheless, coal will remain the backbone of
China's power generation for the foreseeable future, and the
NDRC's NPC documents make specific mention of a clean thermal
power programme estimated by the Ministry of Environmental
Protection to require CNY260bn of additional capex across the
industry by 2015.
The pricing reforms will hold good news for oil companies
over 2012-2015, even though the government will not immediately
lift controls on product prices that affect the oil companies'
low refinery margins. However, as China's refiners are fully
integrated, the margin lost in the refinery can be partially
made good both upstream and downstream.
Pricing reform aims to lift China's gas tariffs to
international LNG pricing levels by 2015, and so raise the
margins of upstream suppliers PetroChina ('A+'/Stable) and
Sinopec ('A'/Stable) without taking away from the healthy
downstream margins of city gas companies such as China Resources
Gas ('BBB+'/Stable) and ENN Energy ('BBB'/Negative). The NPC's
tighter emissions controls on coal underline the importance of
oil and gas for China's energy security, and therefore the
likelihood of on-going overseas acquisitions.