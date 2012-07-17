(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Fishery Group Limited (CFGL) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' with Stable Outlook and a senior unsecured debt rating of 'BB'.

The agency has also assigned CFGL's proposed USD senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'BB(exp)'. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

CFGL's rating is constrained by its operating scale, which it is unable to expand meaningfully without taking on more debt. The company is among the largest players in the global fishery industry by catch volume but has only less than 1% of total global wild-catch fish harvested volume due to the fragmented nature of the industry. Fitch believes that CFGL will require large investment to diversify and expand but this is constrained by its moderately high 2011 net leverage as measured by adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR of 2.54x.

The rating is also constrained by CFGL's limited diversification. Its revenue and EBITDA are derived mainly from its North Pacific operation and in particular, Alaskan Pollock specie harvested in North Pacific Ocean. In 2011 and 2010, this segment contributed to 63% and 73% of the company's EBITDA respectively. Although the South Pacific fleet has added a new source of income, contribution from its first full year of operation in FY11 remained small. EBITDA generated by the South Pacific segment was only one-fifth of the level of the North Pacific operation.

The ratings are supported by the fishery industry's strong fundamentals. Wild catch fishing is a stable business with little supply growth. Total catch of each fishing fleet is determined by the total allowable catch quota issued by the respective government; the quota is usually stable and is managed to keep fish population at sustainable levels. Therefore wild catch fishes generally enjoy stable prices with an upward bias given supply scarcity. The expansion of aquaculture volume further puts demand pressure on wild catch fishes as it is one of the main raw materials for fishmeal.

CFGL's strong operating performance also supports its ratings. It has a higher utilisation of fishing vessels than smaller peers as the individual transferable quota policy allows for the quota of a fishing fleet to be shared within a location. Thus CFGL can deploy fewer vessels to harvest the same volume of fishes. With the introduction of factory vessels from 2010, the company has increased the operational efficiency of its fleets by cutting down the trips to unload its harvests, resulting in lower bunker costs and longer time-spend at sea harvesting for its fleets.

CFGL has demonstrated prudent financial management. Strong cash flow generation allows the company to deleverage following the completion of its major capex in FY11. Historically, CFGL has achieved stable 35%-40% EBITDAR margin and maintained adjusted net debt/EBITDAR at around 2.5x. The expansion of its scale by 34% between 2009 and 2011, following the launch of its South Pacific fleet in 2010 has not materially affected its financial profile.

CFGL is rated on a standalone basis as Fitch considers there to be sufficient ring-fencing as stipulated by its loan documents and takes comfort in the lack of related-party transactions between CFGL and its immediate parent, Pacific Andes Resourced Development Limited, and ultimate parent company, Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd. Both parent companies show highly leveraged financial positions after deconsolidating CFGL.

What could trigger a rating action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

- an increase of CFGL's operating scale with EBITDAR exceeding USD500m on a sustained basis

- adjusted net debt/EBITDAR below 2.0x Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- adjusted net debt/EBITDAR above 2.75x - operating EBITDAR margin below 30%

- events that cripple its fishing fleet operation leading to a sustained reduction of its operating scale

- the linkage with its parents is deemed stronger than Fitch's expectations, resulting in CFGL's rating being constrained by the weaker credit profile of its parents.