-- Default risk in the next six months has reduced for China Forestry since it secured a tender offer for partial redemption of its notes at par.

-- We are raising the ratings on China Forestry and on its senior unsecured notes to 'CCC-' from 'CC'.

-- The negative outlook reflects the weak liquidity of the China-based commercial forests operator and the difficulty in assessing the company's credit risk profile due to a lack of reliable information and uncertainty over alleged accounting irregularities.

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 5, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised the long-term corporate credit rating on China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd. to 'CCC-' from 'CC'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we raised the issue rating on the company's US$300 million senior unsecured notes to 'CCC-' from 'CC'. We also raised the Greater China scale ratings on the company and the notes to 'cnCCC-' from 'cnCC'.

"We raised the ratings on China Forestry to reflect our view that the risk of default in the next six months has now reduced because thecompany has secured a tender offer with noteholders to partially redeem notes of up to US$120 million at par," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu. "China Forestry will also increase the coupon on the remaining notes and obtain a waiver against potential event of defaults when the tender offer terms become operative--i.e., on the payment date of the partial note redemption. We don't consider the tender offer to be a distressed exchange because the noteholders will not face any economic loss."

We believe China Forestry's cash balance will reduce significantly following the partial redemption. The tender offer terms allow the company to raise up to US$210 million in additional debt, compared with US$10 million previously, without having to satisfy certain note covenants. The potential for structural subordination on the rated notes is likely to rise if China Forestry significantly increases onshore borrowings. Nevertheless, we believe the company's ability to tap onshore borrowings is limited due to its very weak credit profile, unresolved accounting issues related to the valuation of assets, and a tightening credit environment in China.

"We expect China Forestry's financial strength and business sustainability to remain vulnerable in the next year. The quality of the company's forest assets and future logging permits are uncertain, in our view, given alleged accounting irregularities that the company's auditor, KPMG, has identified," said Mr. Lu.

China Forestry's operating cash flows could significantly weaken due to the interruption and prolonged negative impact on operations arising from the announcement of the alleged accounting irregularities, which have yet to be resolved. We expect the company's access to the capital markets to remain extremely limited. Stock trading in the company is still suspended. China Forestry's weak financial flexibility will further constrain its operations, in our opinion.

The rating factors in our view of the heightened information risk stemming from the alleged accounting irregularities. KPMG has not expressed an opinion on the financial statements.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that China Forestry's weak liquidity position could deteriorate as the company uses its cash balances to service debt and potentially other liabilities. It also reflects the uncertainty surrounding the company's operating performance and balance sheet strength due to the lack of sufficient and reliable information, and the unresolved allegations of accounting irregularities," said Mr. Lu.

We could lower the rating if China Forestry's liquidity deteriorates faster than we expect. We could raise the rating if the company's recovery prospects become visible, its liquidity improves, and we have more clarity surrounding the accounting allegations.

