(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Default risk in the next six months has reduced for China
Forestry since it secured a tender offer for partial redemption
of its notes at par.
-- We are raising the ratings on China Forestry and on its
senior unsecured notes to 'CCC-' from 'CC'.
-- The negative outlook reflects the weak liquidity of the
China-based commercial forests operator and the difficulty in
assessing the company's credit risk profile due to a lack of
reliable information and uncertainty over alleged accounting
irregularities.
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 5, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised the long-term
corporate credit rating on China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd. to
'CCC-' from 'CC'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we
raised the issue rating on the company's US$300 million senior
unsecured notes to 'CCC-' from 'CC'. We also raised the Greater
China scale ratings on the company and the notes to 'cnCCC-'
from 'cnCC'.
"We raised the ratings on China Forestry to reflect our view
that the risk of default in the next six months has now reduced
because thecompany has secured a tender offer with noteholders
to partially redeem notes of up to US$120 million at par," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu. "China Forestry will
also increase the coupon on the remaining notes and obtain a
waiver against potential event of defaults when the tender offer
terms become operative--i.e., on the payment date of the partial
note redemption. We don't consider the tender offer to be a
distressed exchange because the noteholders will not face any
economic loss."
We believe China Forestry's cash balance will reduce
significantly following the partial redemption. The tender offer
terms allow the company to raise up to US$210 million in
additional debt, compared with US$10 million previously, without
having to satisfy certain note covenants. The potential for
structural subordination on the rated notes is likely to rise if
China Forestry significantly increases onshore borrowings.
Nevertheless, we believe the company's ability to tap onshore
borrowings is limited due to its very weak credit profile,
unresolved accounting issues related to the valuation of assets,
and a tightening credit environment in China.
"We expect China Forestry's financial strength and business
sustainability to remain vulnerable in the next year. The
quality of the company's forest assets and future logging
permits are uncertain, in our view, given alleged accounting
irregularities that the company's auditor, KPMG, has
identified," said Mr. Lu.
China Forestry's operating cash flows could significantly
weaken due to the interruption and prolonged negative impact on
operations arising from the announcement of the alleged
accounting irregularities, which have yet to be resolved. We
expect the company's access to the capital markets to remain
extremely limited. Stock trading in the company is still
suspended. China Forestry's weak financial flexibility will
further constrain its operations, in our opinion.
The rating factors in our view of the heightened information
risk stemming from the alleged accounting irregularities. KPMG
has not expressed an opinion on the financial statements.
"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that China
Forestry's weak liquidity position could deteriorate as the
company uses its cash balances to service debt and potentially
other liabilities. It also reflects the uncertainty surrounding
the company's operating performance and balance sheet strength
due to the lack of sufficient and reliable information, and the
unresolved allegations of accounting irregularities," said Mr.
Lu.
We could lower the rating if China Forestry's liquidity
deteriorates faster than we expect. We could raise the rating if
the company's recovery prospects become visible, its liquidity
improves, and we have more clarity surrounding the accounting
allegations.
