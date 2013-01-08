BRIEF-Al Ahleia Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 9 million dinars versus 11.2 million dinars year ago
(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the expected 'BB(EXP)' rating on China Hongqiao Group Limited's (Hongqiao) proposed USD senior unsecured notes. The rating has been withdrawn after the company cancelled the issue of the proposed notes.
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump plans to meet with a group of infrastructure business leaders at the White House on Wednesday, a person briefed on the meeting said.
* Central Bank Of Bahrain rejects cash dividend increase to 12 percent for 2016, 10 percent cash dividend to be distributed Source: (http://bit.ly/2mDEeoZ) Further company coverage: