HONG KONG, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed plastic pipes manufacturer China Liansu Group Holdings Limited's (Liansu) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Liansu's senior unsecured rating at 'BB'.

The ratings are constrained by Liansu's small business scale with EBITDAR close to USD300m and by a fragmented market that may result in deterioration of cash flow generation during an economic downturn.

The ratings also reflect Liansu's dominant position in the plastic pipes market in southern China, which accounted for about 68% of the group's revenue in 2011, and its strong financial profile. The company has also expanded nationally and is now the largest plastic pipes manufacturer in China. All of Liansu's production facilities are strategically located near its customers to reduce transportation costs. The company recorded 2011 revenue of CNY10.14bn, a 31.5% increase on the previous year, and operating EBITDAR of CNY1.8bn.

Liansu's ratings are also supported by a forecasted net cash position for 2012 and onwards, providing Liansu maintains discipline on both capex and working capital management. Its sound financial metrics provide a buffer to weather unexpected negative impact from aggressive price competition or raw material price fluctuations. Although Liansu operates in a cyclical industry, Fitch believes long-term demand growth driven by nationwide infrastructure and property construction activity will support healthy capacity utilisation rates and top line growth, which underlines the Stable Outlook.

Fitch may consider a negative rating action if Liansu loses its dominant market position in southern China, if its EBITDA margin is falls below 10%, or if its financial leverage is above 2.0x, on a sustained basis. Positive rating action may be considered if Liansu successfully achieves a dominant position in another major market outside southern China while maintaining its EBITDA margin above 15% and financial leverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis.