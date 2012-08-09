(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had corrected the financial strength rating (FSR) on Taiwan-based China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Taiwan scale rating, twAA-/Stable) on its subscriber-based product, Global Credit Portal. The rating history was provided by Taiwan Ratings Corp., an affiliate of Standard & Poor's.

Due to an administrative error, the FSR on China Life was incorrectly displayed as NR. It should have been the same as the 'twAA-' issuer credit rating that Taiwan Ratings assigned on July 23, 2012. The outlook on the FSR is stable.