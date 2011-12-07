(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host two teleconferences (one in Mandarin, one in English) on Thursday, 8 December 2011 to discuss the outlook of the Chinese life and non-life insurance sectors amid global market volatility.

Fitch believes Chinese life insurers' profitability and capitalisation remain under pressure, due to likely lacklustre investment performance amid a gloomy economic outlook.

For China's non-life insurance, commercial motor pricing reform and a worsening underwriting deficit of compulsory third party liability are key risks over the next 12-24 months.

Fitch has just published 2012 outlook reports on China's life and non-life insurance, which are available at www.fitchratings.com, ahead of tomorrow's teleconference.

The Mandarin session will be held at 10:30am (Hong Kong/Beijing time), followed by the English session at 4:30pm (Hong Kong/Beijing time).

Jeffrey Liew, Head of Asia Pacific Insurance Ratings, will open the teleconference with an introduction to the respective Chinese insurance sectors. Terrence Wong and Joyce Huang, Directors in the Insurance Ratings team, will elaborate on key issues affecting the sectors. Their presentations will last 15 minutes, followed by a Q&A session for participants.

Investors and other market participants should contact Mimi Zhao at +852 2263 9941/mimi.zhao@fitchratings.com.

Media participants are advised to pre-register their attendance with Wai-Lun Wan at +852 2263 9935/wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.

IMPORTANT: Confirmation codes for the two sessions are different, but dial-in numbers are the same. Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start time.

Mandarin session - 10:30am (Hong Kong time), 8 December - Confirmation Code: 783 9800

English session - 4:30pm (Hong Kong time), 8 December - Confirmation Code: 171 6570

Dial-in numbers for BOTH sessions:

Toll-free country access:

Australia 1800 554 798

Belgium* 0800 110 80

Canada 1800 332 0991

China 4001 935 569

France 0800 917 625

Germany* 0800 182 5453

Hong Kong 800 901 587

India 000 800 100 6486

Indonesia 00180 3061 31022

Italy* 800 870 984

Japan 0120 03 8800

Netherlands 0800 0227 213

New Zealand 0800 450 585

Philippines* 1800 1110 0767

Singapore 800 616 3105

South Korea 00798 613 60978

South Africa 0800 980 395

Sweden* 0207 970 75

Switzerland* 0800 567 893

Taiwan 00801 851 601

Thailand 001800 613 60987

UK 0808 234 8407

USA 1866 839 8029

*Access restrictions may apply.

Non-toll free access: +852 2598 7556 or +61 2 8113 1400

A replay of the teleconference will be available at www.fitchratings.com under "Events" from 12 December 2011.