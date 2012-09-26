UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 26 Moody's Investors Service says in the second edition of its "China Property Focus" that sales in the coming months are expected to improve, as developers launch new projects during the traditionally peak seasons of September and October.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts