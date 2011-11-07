(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 7, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rating and outlook
on China Qinfa Group Ltd. (B+/Stable/--; cnBB) are not affected
by the company's plan to increase its equity stake in Chinese
coal producer Shanxi Huameiao Energy Group Co. Ltd. by 48% for
Chinese renminbi 2.88 billion. Even after the company's proposed
transaction, we anticipate that China Qinfa's adjusted ratio of
funds from operations to total debt will remain above 10% and
the ratio of adjusted total debt to total capital will stay
below 70% in the next 12 months. The proposed transaction will
raise China Qinfa's equity ownership in Huameiao to 80%.
We expect the planned transaction to enhance China Qinfa's
capability to source coal resources and improve its liquidity
due to lower deposits and prepayments for coal purchases.
Nevertheless, the company's exposure to coal price volatility
will increase.