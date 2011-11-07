(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rating and outlook on China Qinfa Group Ltd. (B+/Stable/--; cnBB) are not affected by the company's plan to increase its equity stake in Chinese coal producer Shanxi Huameiao Energy Group Co. Ltd. by 48% for Chinese renminbi 2.88 billion. Even after the company's proposed transaction, we anticipate that China Qinfa's adjusted ratio of funds from operations to total debt will remain above 10% and the ratio of adjusted total debt to total capital will stay below 70% in the next 12 months. The proposed transaction will raise China Qinfa's equity ownership in Huameiao to 80%.

We expect the planned transaction to enhance China Qinfa's capability to source coal resources and improve its liquidity due to lower deposits and prepayments for coal purchases. Nevertheless, the company's exposure to coal price volatility will increase.