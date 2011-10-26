(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 27, 2011--Liquidity risks and uncertain sales prospects will step up the pressure on Chinese real estate developers in the next 12 months. The industry outlook remains negative for China, but varies among other markets in the region. That's according to a report that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published today, titled "Chinese Companies Face Toughest Test Among Asia-Pacific Property Developers."

"We believe the Chinese government is unlikely to roll back its measures to control property prices in the next six months," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bei Fu.

"Refinancing risks for Chinese property developers are increasing because of tight monetary policy and narrowing financing channels. Their liquidity could come under further stress if property sales decline significantly."

The report noted that Chinese developers' property sales are likely to grow moderately in 2012 due to the developers' massive investments in new projects since mid-2009. In its base-case scenario, Standard & Poor's expects property prices to fall by about 10% over the next 12 months.

"We are not factoring in the possibility of a severe decline in property sales (about 30%). Inevitably, the smaller players are likely to be vulnerable in the next six to 12 months due to their limited financial flexibility, small scale, and project concentration. Those that target high-end niche markets or with large near-term refinancing or land premium obligations will also be sensitive to a dip in sales. Nevertheless, we believe the big property developers are likely to grow larger in this round of correction," said Ms. Fu.

The report noted that the outlook on Hong Kong property developers is somewhat uncertain because of a volatile equity market and rising mortgage rates. Though signs of a broad-based correction in property prices are limited, prices could fall significantly if the local economy slows materially, interest rates rise sharply, and the equity market remains depressed.

"The profitability and cash flows of real estate companies in Japan is likely to remain under pressure due to a still stagnant economy, heightened credit market risks, and the yen's rapid appreciation," said standard & Poor's credit analyst Roko Izawa.

The credit profiles of Southeast Asian property developers will be resilient despite a weakening of the global economic outlook.