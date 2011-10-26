(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 27, 2011--Liquidity risks
and uncertain sales prospects will step up the pressure on
Chinese real estate developers in the next 12 months. The
industry outlook remains negative for China, but varies among
other markets in the region. That's according to a report that
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published today, titled
"Chinese Companies Face Toughest Test Among Asia-Pacific
Property Developers."
"We believe the Chinese government is unlikely to roll back
its measures to control property prices in the next six months,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bei Fu.
"Refinancing risks for Chinese property developers are
increasing because of tight monetary policy and narrowing
financing channels. Their liquidity could come under further
stress if property sales decline significantly."
The report noted that Chinese developers' property sales are
likely to grow moderately in 2012 due to the developers' massive
investments in new projects since mid-2009. In its base-case
scenario, Standard & Poor's expects property prices to fall by
about 10% over the next 12 months.
"We are not factoring in the possibility of a severe decline
in property sales (about 30%). Inevitably, the smaller players
are likely to be vulnerable in the next six to 12 months due to
their limited financial flexibility, small scale, and project
concentration. Those that target high-end niche markets or with
large near-term refinancing or land premium obligations will
also be sensitive to a dip in sales. Nevertheless, we believe
the big property developers are likely to grow larger in this
round of correction," said Ms. Fu.
The report noted that the outlook on Hong Kong property
developers is somewhat uncertain because of a volatile equity
market and rising mortgage rates. Though signs of a broad-based
correction in property prices are limited, prices could fall
significantly if the local economy slows materially, interest
rates rise sharply, and the equity market remains depressed.
"The profitability and cash flows of real estate companies
in Japan is likely to remain under pressure due to a still
stagnant economy, heightened credit market risks, and the yen's
rapid appreciation," said standard & Poor's credit analyst Roko
Izawa.
The credit profiles of Southeast Asian property developers
will be resilient despite a weakening of the global economic
outlook.