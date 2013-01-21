(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 21, 2013--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B' long-term issue
rating and 'cnB+' long-term Greater China regional scale rating
to a proposed issue of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured
notes by China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. (CSCE: B+/Negative/--;
cnBB-/--). CSCE intends to use the net proceeds to finance new
and existing projects (including construction costs and land
costs) and for general corporate purposes. The rating is subject
to our review of the final issuance documentation.
The issue rating is one notch lower than the long-term
corporate credit rating on CSCE to reflect our opinion that
offshore noteholders would be materially disadvantaged, compared
with onshore creditors, in the event of default. We anticipate
that the company's ratio of priority debt to total assets will
continue to be above our threshold of 15% for speculative-grade
companies.
The rating on CSCE reflects the company's small business
scale and higher concentration risk than that of peers with a
similar rating, its execution risk outside Fujian province, and
its weak and volatile financial history. Our view that CSCE has
an established market position in its home base Quanzhou and a
low-cost land bank tempers these weaknesses. We assess the
company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk
profile as "aggressive."
The negative rating outlook reflects our view that CSCE's
debt-funded expansion has become more aggressive and that its
financial risk profile could weaken in the next six to 12
months. The company's total borrowing will increase
significantly to fund future business expansion, but it may take
time to deliver and recognize any improvement in property sales.
We also expect CSCE to maintain adequate liquidity during its
business expansion. We anticipate that the company will hold at
least Chinese renminbi 1 billion in unrestricted cash and
maintain its debt-to-EBITDA ratio at less than 5x over the next
12 months.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix
Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For
Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008