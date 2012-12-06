(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that Chinese non-life insurers could see their operating
margin constrained by capital market volatility and higher
acquisition expenses. However, declines in operating margins are
unlikely to be substantial, due to sound claim experience and
active regulatory supervision, as reflected in the stable
outlook for the sector.
"Insurers' operating margin could be constrained by ongoing
capital market volatility and underwriting deficits from
compulsory third party motor liability insurance," says Terrence
Wong, Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "Escalating
acquisition costs coupled with the regulator's proposal to
partially liberalise commercial motor premium pricing could
further weaken the sector's underwriting margin in the coming
year."
The outlook could be affected by a sharp deterioration in
operating performance due to higher underwriting deficits from
the compulsory third party liability motor insurance market, by
motor pricing deregulation or by major natural disasters.
Premium growth for the Chinese non-life sector remained strong
during Q312, expanding about 15.1% on a y-o-y basis, despite
slower economic performance. The sustainability of double-digit
growth depends on the trend of motor vehicles sales as motor
insurance still accounts for more than 70% of the overall
non-life business. Demand for non-motor insurance products,
however, could be stronger than motor insurance products in the
next one to two years due to low insurance penetration.
The premium leverage, as measured by net written premium to
shareholders' equity, of many Chinese non-life insurers remains
high as premium expansion continues to outpace internal surplus
generation.
The overall loss ratio of non-life sector remained healthy
in H112 and 2011. The average loss ratio of the top three major
insurers, PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, Ping An
Property and Casualty and China Pacific Property Insurance,
stood at about 59.9% in H112 and 60.7% in 2011. Nonetheless, the
weak capital strength of some non-life insurers means their
financial performance and solvency are vulnerable to further
natural catastrophes in China, which have been on the rise in
the last five years.
