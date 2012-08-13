(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We view CTG as having a "strong" business risk profile and a "significant" financial risk profile.

-- We see a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of financial distress for the China-based large hydropower project developer and operator.

-- We are assigning our 'A' corporate credit rating and 'cnAA+' Greater China scale credit rating to CTG.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued strong government support, market position, and profitability; and anticipated completion of its mega hydro projects.

Rating Action

On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' long-term corporate credit rating to China Three Gorges Corp. (CTG), a large Chinese hydropower project developer and operator. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our long-term 'cnAA+' Greater China scale credit rating to the company.

Rationale

The rating on CTG reflects the company's 'bbb-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and our opinion that there is "very high" likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress.

The SACP reflects CTG's "strong" business risk profile, which the company's "significant" financial risk profile tempers.

Our assessment of CTG's business risk profile reflects the following strengths: (1) CTG is the biggest player in China's large hydropower industry, which should benefit from robust and increasing energy demand; (2) the company has high operating profitability; and (3) it has ongoing strong government support, with policies that favor its operations. Risks related to hydrological conditions, asset concentration, construction and execution of new mega hydropower projects, and unforeseeable environmental and geological events temper these strengths. In addition, the company has an aggressive investment appetite, in our view.

CTG's low-cost and cash-generative hydropower business supports its high operating profitability. We believe the company's minimal dispatch costs and competitive on-grid tariffs help it to outperform peers in thermal power production.

We believe CTG's competitive position will further strengthen when it completes two mega hydropower projects--Xiangjiaba and Xiluodu by 2015. Completion of the projects is likely to improve CTG's diversity and operating efficiency, and enhance its market position.

Inherent hydrological risk could result in some generation and cash flow volatility for CTG. Like most large infrastructure projects in the region, CTG's operations are exposed to event risk in relation to the potential environmental and geological hazards. While our SACP does not address the likelihood of such extreme events, they could significantly undermine the company's overall credit profile.

In our view, the dominance of Three Gorges Project (TGP) in CTG's asset portfolio reflects the asset concentration risk. The operations of the multi-generating units of TGP partly mitigate the risk. Concentration risk will reduce due to increased diversity from developing new large hydropower projects, expansion of CTG's wind power business, and the company's acquisition of a 21.35% equity interest in EDP - Energias de Portugal S.A. (EDP; BB+/Negative/B).

We expect CTG to undertake another two mega hydropower projects, Wudongde and Baihetan, in the middle of this decade. The sheer size and complexity of the four new hydropower projects could constrain the company's operating efficiency and ability to allocate resources.

We anticipate that CTG's financial performance will weaken significantly over the next two years compared with 2011. This is because the company will take on more debt to fund its hydropower and wind power projects, the EDP acquisition, and other potential new investments.

In our base-case forecast, we estimate that the company's adjusted ratio of total debt to capital will rise to 40%-45% by 2013 from 29.5% at end-2011. Accordingly we believe the company's adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt is likely to decline to 8%-10% from 17.6% at end-2011.

We consider CTG to be a government-related entity. The Chinese government owns 100% of the company through the State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). Our view of the "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on CTG's following characteristics:

-- "Very strong" link with the government. In our view, the government is able to exert strong influence on CTG's strategy through the appointment of board members and senior management.

-- "Very important" role to the government. CTG's large hydropower projects undertake comprehensive social and economic functions and are of strategic importance to the national energy plan. It has been receiving ongoing strong support from the government since its inception.

Liquidity

We regard CTG as having "adequate" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. The company's robust cash flow from the hydropower business and its strong financial flexibility are two key liquidity sources.

Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity coverage--in terms of a ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses--over the next 12 months will be more than 1.2x.

-- Even if EBITDA declines by 15%, net liquidity sources should remain positive.

-- Near-term liquidity sources include consolidated cash and a bank balance of about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 13.71 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, forecasted cash flow from operations, and credit facilities, such as those from China Development Bank (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+).

-- Near-term liquidity uses include short-term debt maturities of about RMB25.74 billion due in 2012, capital expenditure on hydropower and wind projects, estimated dividend payouts to the government and minority shareholders in CTG subsidiaries.

-- No financial covenants are in place in CTG's debt facilities.

In our view, the CTG group has some refinance risk given that about 30% of its consolidated debt is short term. Nevertheless, the group's good access to capital markets and solid banking relationships partly mitigate the refinance risk. Until the end of June, the group had raised a total of RMB30.5 billion in commercial paper and medium-term notes from the domestic market this year.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that CTG will continue to receive strong government support, maintain its leading position in the hydropower market and good operating profitability, and complete and commission its two mega hydropower projects on time and within budget. We expect the company's good access to external capital to help it meet its significant capital expenditure on new hydropower projects, fund its asset acquisitions, and refinance its existing debt obligations.

We could raise the rating on CTG if we believe the company can sustain a material improvement in its financial performance, such that its FFO-to-debt ratio remains 20% or higher, which is consistent, in our view, with an "intermediate" financial risk profile.

Nevertheless, in our view, the likelihood of raising the rating on CTG is low over the next two years. This is due to the company's increasing balance sheet leverage to fund its planned projects and acquisitions. In the longer term, the improved business risk profile from completion of hydropower projects, amelioration of construction risks, and diversification into wind projects could improve CTG's creditworthiness.

We could lower the rating on CTG if we believe that the company:

-- faces continuing unfavorable hydrological conditions, such that its hydropower generation is consistently below the long-term historical average by more than 10%;

-- is exposed to increased project execution risk, such as significant delays or cost over runs, for example due to the resettlement or environmental issues;

-- engages in aggressive and significant debt-funded new investments, which weakens its financial strength beyond our expectation;

-- faces heightened refinance risk, adversely affecting its adequate liquidity; or

-- encounters clear signs of significant event risk in relation to the environmental and geological risk of its business.

In our view, an FFO-to-debt ratio of below 8% on an ongoing basis would indicate the risk of significant deterioration of CTG's credit strength due to the occurrence of one or more of the above events.

While unlikely, we could also lower the rating on CTG if we believe the chance of receiving government extraordinary support has reduced.

