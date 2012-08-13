(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We view CTG as having a "strong" business risk profile
and a "significant" financial risk profile.
-- We see a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary
government support in the event of financial distress for the
China-based large hydropower project developer and operator.
-- We are assigning our 'A' corporate credit rating and
'cnAA+' Greater China scale credit rating to CTG.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued
strong government support, market position, and profitability;
and anticipated completion of its mega hydro projects.
Rating Action
On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'A' long-term corporate credit rating to China
Three Gorges Corp. (CTG), a large Chinese hydropower project
developer and operator. The outlook is stable. We also assigned
our long-term 'cnAA+' Greater China scale credit rating to the
company.
Rationale
The rating on CTG reflects the company's 'bbb-' stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) and our opinion that there is "very high"
likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+;
cnAAA/cnA-1+) will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary
support to the company in the event of financial distress.
The SACP reflects CTG's "strong" business risk profile,
which the company's "significant" financial risk profile
tempers.
Our assessment of CTG's business risk profile reflects the
following strengths: (1) CTG is the biggest player in China's
large hydropower industry, which should benefit from robust and
increasing energy demand; (2) the company has high operating
profitability; and (3) it has ongoing strong government support,
with policies that favor its operations. Risks related to
hydrological conditions, asset concentration, construction and
execution of new mega hydropower projects, and unforeseeable
environmental and geological events temper these strengths. In
addition, the company has an aggressive investment appetite, in
our view.
CTG's low-cost and cash-generative hydropower business
supports its high operating profitability. We believe the
company's minimal dispatch costs and competitive on-grid tariffs
help it to outperform peers in thermal power production.
We believe CTG's competitive position will further
strengthen when it completes two mega hydropower
projects--Xiangjiaba and Xiluodu by 2015. Completion of the
projects is likely to improve CTG's diversity and operating
efficiency, and enhance its market position.
Inherent hydrological risk could result in some generation
and cash flow volatility for CTG. Like most large infrastructure
projects in the region, CTG's operations are exposed to event
risk in relation to the potential environmental and geological
hazards. While our SACP does not address the likelihood of such
extreme events, they could significantly undermine the company's
overall credit profile.
In our view, the dominance of Three Gorges Project (TGP) in
CTG's asset portfolio reflects the asset concentration risk. The
operations of the multi-generating units of TGP partly mitigate
the risk. Concentration risk will reduce due to increased
diversity from developing new large hydropower projects,
expansion of CTG's wind power business, and the company's
acquisition of a 21.35% equity interest in EDP - Energias de
Portugal S.A. (EDP; BB+/Negative/B).
We expect CTG to undertake another two mega hydropower
projects, Wudongde and Baihetan, in the middle of this decade.
The sheer size and complexity of the four new hydropower
projects could constrain the company's operating efficiency and
ability to allocate resources.
We anticipate that CTG's financial performance will weaken
significantly over the next two years compared with 2011. This
is because the company will take on more debt to fund its
hydropower and wind power projects, the EDP acquisition, and
other potential new investments.
In our base-case forecast, we estimate that the company's
adjusted ratio of total debt to capital will rise to 40%-45% by
2013 from 29.5% at end-2011. Accordingly we believe the
company's adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total
debt is likely to decline to 8%-10% from 17.6% at end-2011.
We consider CTG to be a government-related entity. The
Chinese government owns 100% of the company through the State
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). Our
view of the "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government
support is based on CTG's following characteristics:
-- "Very strong" link with the government. In our view, the
government is able to exert strong influence on CTG's strategy
through the appointment of board members and senior management.
-- "Very important" role to the government. CTG's large
hydropower projects undertake comprehensive social and economic
functions and are of strategic importance to the national energy
plan. It has been receiving ongoing strong support from the
government since its inception.
Liquidity
We regard CTG as having "adequate" liquidity, as defined in
our criteria. The company's robust cash flow from the hydropower
business and its strong financial flexibility are two key
liquidity sources.
Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors
and assumptions:
-- Liquidity coverage--in terms of a ratio of liquidity
sources to liquidity uses--over the next 12 months will be more
than 1.2x.
-- Even if EBITDA declines by 15%, net liquidity sources
should remain positive.
-- Near-term liquidity sources include consolidated cash and
a bank balance of about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 13.71 billion as
of Dec. 31, 2011, forecasted cash flow from operations, and
credit facilities, such as those from China Development Bank
(AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+).
-- Near-term liquidity uses include short-term debt
maturities of about RMB25.74 billion due in 2012, capital
expenditure on hydropower and wind projects, estimated dividend
payouts to the government and minority shareholders in CTG
subsidiaries.
-- No financial covenants are in place in CTG's debt
facilities.
In our view, the CTG group has some refinance risk given
that about 30% of its consolidated debt is short term.
Nevertheless, the group's good access to capital markets and
solid banking relationships partly mitigate the refinance risk.
Until the end of June, the group had raised a total of RMB30.5
billion in commercial paper and medium-term notes from the
domestic market this year.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that CTG will continue
to receive strong government support, maintain its leading
position in the hydropower market and good operating
profitability, and complete and commission its two mega
hydropower projects on time and within budget. We expect the
company's good access to external capital to help it meet its
significant capital expenditure on new hydropower projects, fund
its asset acquisitions, and refinance its existing debt
obligations.
We could raise the rating on CTG if we believe the company
can sustain a material improvement in its financial performance,
such that its FFO-to-debt ratio remains 20% or higher, which is
consistent, in our view, with an "intermediate" financial risk
profile.
Nevertheless, in our view, the likelihood of raising the
rating on CTG is low over the next two years. This is due to the
company's increasing balance sheet leverage to fund its planned
projects and acquisitions. In the longer term, the improved
business risk profile from completion of hydropower projects,
amelioration of construction risks, and diversification into
wind projects could improve CTG's creditworthiness.
We could lower the rating on CTG if we believe that the
company:
-- faces continuing unfavorable hydrological conditions,
such that its hydropower generation is consistently below the
long-term historical average by more than 10%;
-- is exposed to increased project execution risk, such as
significant delays or cost over runs, for example due to the
resettlement or environmental issues;
-- engages in aggressive and significant debt-funded new
investments, which weakens its financial strength beyond our
expectation;
-- faces heightened refinance risk, adversely affecting its
adequate liquidity; or
-- encounters clear signs of significant event risk in
relation to the environmental and geological risk of its
business.
In our view, an FFO-to-debt ratio of below 8% on an ongoing
basis would indicate the risk of significant deterioration of
CTG's credit strength due to the occurrence of one or more of
the above events.
While unlikely, we could also lower the rating on CTG if we
believe the chance of receiving government extraordinary support
has reduced.
Ratings List
New Rating
China Three Gorges Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/--
Greater China Regional Scale cnAA+/--/-- ;/