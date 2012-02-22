(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch
Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Chinatrust Financial Holding
Company (CFHC) and its subsidiaries, Chinatrust Commercial Bank
(CTCB, the principal subsidiary of CFHC) and Chinatrust
Securities Co. (CTSC). The Outlooks are Stable. At the same
time, Fitch has withdrawn the Support Rating of CTSC as it is no
longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's rating
coverage. A full rating breakdown can be found at the end of
this commentary.
CTCB's Issuer Default Ratings, National Ratings and
Viability Rating reflect its strong commercial banking franchise
in Taiwan and the high quality of its earnings, risk management,
liquidity and capitalisation. The ratings are constrained by
CTCB's limited geographical diversity and somewhat concentrated
loan portfolio. Fitch expects the bank's financial performance
to remain stable in 2012, underpinned by its well-developed
fee-based business model and sound asset quality. Nevertheless,
the agency may consider negative rating action if the bank
pursues aggressive expansion in the region that leads to
considerable deterioration in its credit profile. CTCB's Support
Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB+' reflect Fitch's
expectation of moderate state support in case of need, given the
bank's systemic importance in Taiwan.
CFHC's ratings are mostly driven by the credit profile of
CTCB. Any changes in CTCB's ratings will most likely have a
similar effect on CFHC. Based on Fitch's methodology for rating
bank holding companies, CFHC's IDRs and National ratings are
aligned with those of CTCB, reflecting the former's low
financial leverage and strong standalone liquidity. Meanwhile,
any aggressive investments or acquisitions by CFHC leading to
significant weakening of the group's consolidated financial
strength will pressure CFHC's and CTCB's ratings. Although there
has been no precedent of the government supporting a holding
company, Fitch believes CFHC would benefit indirectly from any
government support provided to CTCB.
The ratings of CTSC reflect support from CFHC given CTSC's
status as an integral part of the latter. CTSC's IDRs and
National ratings are rated one notch below CTCB's to reflect
Fitch's view that in a stressed scenario CTCB's propensity and
available resources to support CTSC may be reduced. Any rating
action on CFHC and CTCB could trigger a similar move on CTSC. A
significant reduction in CTSC's strategic importance to the
group could also trigger a rating action on CTSC.
Prospects for loan growth at CTCB are likely to be subdued
despite regional expansion. This is in light of rising risks to
the global economy and moderating domestic economic activity.
Concentration on the property market and exposure to selective
financially weak technology companies may expose the bank to
asset quality deterioration. Nonetheless, a marked erosion of
capital is unlikely considering CTCB's reasonably low
loan-to-value ratios and containable exposure to these risky
credits. At end-2011, CTCB had limited non-performing loans and
accumulated reasonably strong loan loss reserves at 1.25% of
total loans.
CFHC's cash and highly liquid assets are more than
sufficient to cover its standalone short-term liabilities and
interest and preferred shares dividend obligations. Moreover,
CTCB's strong local franchise provides satisfactory
deposit-based funding, as evidenced by a high share of retail
demand deposits. CTSC has sound liquidity and mostly funds its
operations with its own capital.
CFHC has low financial leverage, with double leverage of
109% at end-Q311 based on Fitch's eligible capital calculations.
At end-Q311, it had a statutory sum-of-parts capital adequacy
ratio of 133% against the regulatory minimum of 100%, reflecting
sound capitalisation among its subsidiaries. CTCB's Fitch core
capital/risk weighted assets was 10.9% at end-H111, providing
strong buffer to withstand a sharp increase in credit costs.
CTSC has a small but sound balance sheet with only limited
leverage.
CFHC's subordinated bonds and CTCB's perpetual cumulative
bonds are rated two notches below their Long-Term IDRs and
National Long-Term ratings, respectively, to reflect the bonds'
loss absorption feature. The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) status
reflects the likelihood that the debt ratings will be downgraded
under Fitch's new criteria. For details, see criteria report
"Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities" dated 15
December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.
CFHC, established in 2002, is a bank-centric financial
holding company. CTCB is the largest privately-held bank in
Taiwan by assets, with a market share of 5% in deposits. CTSC is
a small fully licensed securities company in Taiwan.
Credit Updates on CFHC, CTCB and CTSC will shortly be
available at www.fitchratings.com.
The detailed list of rating actions is as follows:
Chinatrust Financial Holding Company (CFHC):
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '5'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
- Subordinated bonds' National Long-term rating 'AA-(twn)'
remains on RWN
Chinatrust Commercial Bank (CTCB):
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- Subordinated bonds' Long-term foreign currency rating
affirmed at 'A-' and National Long-term rating affirmed at
'AA(twn)'
- Perpetual cumulative TWD subordinated bonds' Long-term
foreign currency rating 'BBB+' and National Long-tem rating
'AA-(twn)' remain on RWN
- Perpetual cumulative USD subordinated bonds' Long-term
foreign currency rating 'BBB+' remains on RWN
Chinatrust Securities Co. (CTSC):
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'F1'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'; withdrawn