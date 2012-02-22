(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Chinatrust Financial Holding Company (CFHC) and its subsidiaries, Chinatrust Commercial Bank (CTCB, the principal subsidiary of CFHC) and Chinatrust Securities Co. (CTSC). The Outlooks are Stable. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the Support Rating of CTSC as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's rating coverage. A full rating breakdown can be found at the end of this commentary.

CTCB's Issuer Default Ratings, National Ratings and Viability Rating reflect its strong commercial banking franchise in Taiwan and the high quality of its earnings, risk management, liquidity and capitalisation. The ratings are constrained by CTCB's limited geographical diversity and somewhat concentrated loan portfolio. Fitch expects the bank's financial performance to remain stable in 2012, underpinned by its well-developed fee-based business model and sound asset quality. Nevertheless, the agency may consider negative rating action if the bank pursues aggressive expansion in the region that leads to considerable deterioration in its credit profile. CTCB's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB+' reflect Fitch's expectation of moderate state support in case of need, given the bank's systemic importance in Taiwan.

CFHC's ratings are mostly driven by the credit profile of CTCB. Any changes in CTCB's ratings will most likely have a similar effect on CFHC. Based on Fitch's methodology for rating bank holding companies, CFHC's IDRs and National ratings are aligned with those of CTCB, reflecting the former's low financial leverage and strong standalone liquidity. Meanwhile, any aggressive investments or acquisitions by CFHC leading to significant weakening of the group's consolidated financial strength will pressure CFHC's and CTCB's ratings. Although there has been no precedent of the government supporting a holding company, Fitch believes CFHC would benefit indirectly from any government support provided to CTCB.

The ratings of CTSC reflect support from CFHC given CTSC's status as an integral part of the latter. CTSC's IDRs and National ratings are rated one notch below CTCB's to reflect Fitch's view that in a stressed scenario CTCB's propensity and available resources to support CTSC may be reduced. Any rating action on CFHC and CTCB could trigger a similar move on CTSC. A significant reduction in CTSC's strategic importance to the group could also trigger a rating action on CTSC.

Prospects for loan growth at CTCB are likely to be subdued despite regional expansion. This is in light of rising risks to the global economy and moderating domestic economic activity. Concentration on the property market and exposure to selective financially weak technology companies may expose the bank to asset quality deterioration. Nonetheless, a marked erosion of capital is unlikely considering CTCB's reasonably low loan-to-value ratios and containable exposure to these risky credits. At end-2011, CTCB had limited non-performing loans and accumulated reasonably strong loan loss reserves at 1.25% of total loans.

CFHC's cash and highly liquid assets are more than sufficient to cover its standalone short-term liabilities and interest and preferred shares dividend obligations. Moreover, CTCB's strong local franchise provides satisfactory deposit-based funding, as evidenced by a high share of retail demand deposits. CTSC has sound liquidity and mostly funds its operations with its own capital.

CFHC has low financial leverage, with double leverage of 109% at end-Q311 based on Fitch's eligible capital calculations. At end-Q311, it had a statutory sum-of-parts capital adequacy ratio of 133% against the regulatory minimum of 100%, reflecting sound capitalisation among its subsidiaries. CTCB's Fitch core capital/risk weighted assets was 10.9% at end-H111, providing strong buffer to withstand a sharp increase in credit costs. CTSC has a small but sound balance sheet with only limited leverage.

CFHC's subordinated bonds and CTCB's perpetual cumulative bonds are rated two notches below their Long-Term IDRs and National Long-Term ratings, respectively, to reflect the bonds' loss absorption feature. The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) status reflects the likelihood that the debt ratings will be downgraded under Fitch's new criteria. For details, see criteria report "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities" dated 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.

CFHC, established in 2002, is a bank-centric financial holding company. CTCB is the largest privately-held bank in Taiwan by assets, with a market share of 5% in deposits. CTSC is a small fully licensed securities company in Taiwan.

Credit Updates on CFHC, CTCB and CTSC will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.

The detailed list of rating actions is as follows:

Chinatrust Financial Holding Company (CFHC):

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'

- Support Rating affirmed at '5'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'

- Subordinated bonds' National Long-term rating 'AA-(twn)' remains on RWN

Chinatrust Commercial Bank (CTCB):

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'

- Subordinated bonds' Long-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'A-' and National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'

- Perpetual cumulative TWD subordinated bonds' Long-term foreign currency rating 'BBB+' and National Long-tem rating 'AA-(twn)' remain on RWN

- Perpetual cumulative USD subordinated bonds' Long-term foreign currency rating 'BBB+' remains on RWN

Chinatrust Securities Co. (CTSC):

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'F1'

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

- Support Rating affirmed at '1'; withdrawn