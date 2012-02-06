(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/HONG KONG, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan-based Chinatrust Financial Holding Company's (CFHC) upcoming TWD12bn subordinated bonds a National Long-Term rating of 'AA-(twn)' with Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The company's subordinated bonds are issued through two tranches - seven-year TWD9.6bn and 10-year TWD2.4bn. They carry fixed coupon rates of 1.66% and 1.80% respectively, with maturities on 20 February 2019 and 20 February 2022. The proceeds will be used to refinance maturing preferred shares in December 2012.

The subordinated bonds are rated two notches below CFHC's National Long-Term rating of 'AA+(twn)' to reflect the bonds' loss absorption feature through coupon and principal deferrals if CFHC's capital adequacy ratio falls below the regulatory minimum requirement of 100%. The RWN status reflects the likelihood that the debt rating will be downgraded under Fitch's new criteria. For details, please refer to the criteria report "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities" dated 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.

CFHC's ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F1'

- National Long-Term rating 'AA+(twn)'

- National Short-Term rating 'F1+(twn)'

- Viability Rating 'a'

- Support Rating '5'

- Support Rating Floor 'NF'