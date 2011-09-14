(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/HONG KONG, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan-based Chinatrust Commercial Bank's (CTCB) upcoming TWD12.9bn subordinated bonds a National Long-Term rating of 'AA(twn)'.

The bank's subordinated bonds are issued through two tranches - seven-year TWD8.9bn and 10-year TWD4bn. They carry a fixed coupon rate of 1.8% and a floating coupon rate respectively, with maturities in 27 September 2018 and 27 September 2021. The proceeds will be used to replace outstanding debt with higher coupon rates.

These subordinated bonds are rated a notch below CTCB's National Long-Term rating of 'AA+(twn)' which has a Stable Outlook, and in compliance with Fitch's rating criteria on subordinated bond instruments of financial institutions.