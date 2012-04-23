(The following was released by the rating agency)

April 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes China's amended reserve regulation would push Chinese banks to further shore up their credit cushions. Such a move would benefit the country's banking sector over the long term.

China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) recently revised its general banking risk reserve norm. Financial institutions in China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) will now have to distribute more profits into the general banking risk reserve under shareholders' equity. The reserve would--in principle--be at least 1.5% of a financial institution's risky assets, compared with the current 1%. The revised norm will be effective from July 1, 2012.

"The revised regulation indicates the government's entrenched concern about a possible deterioration in Chinese banks' asset quality during an economic slowdown in China," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ryan Tsang. "Loan loss provision norms in China are already stringent. We believe this rule would further enhance Chinese banks' credit buffers."

For several years now, the Chinese Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has required banks to set aside counter-cyclical provisions. Its currently targeted coverage of loan loss reserves to nonperforming loans is more than 150%. According to the CBRC, the aggregate loan loss reserves of Chinese commercial banks were 278.1% of their reported nonperforming loans and 2.7% of gross loans at the end of 2011.

"The MOF rule could also largely offset possible negative effects from the sector's transition into BASEL II on credit risk buffers," said Mr. Tsang. "Major Chinese banks are likely to adopt an advanced internal-rating-based approach for credit risk measurement in the second half of 2012. This may lead to a release of surplus in loan loss reserves. By hiking the threshold for the general banking risk reserve, the rule would make it harder for banks to pay out the released reserves as dividends."

Nevertheless, this effect might not be significant for most major Chinese banks given their currently good profitability and cautious dividend policy. For these banks, we believe the MOF rule could just alter the mix of profit distribution between retained profits and general banking risk reserves, with minimal impact on dividend payouts. The shortcoming of the MOF rule is that it only relates general banking risk reserves to risky assets on banks' balance sheets. The rule does not capture off-balance sheet exposures. This shortcoming is particularly relevant given that Chinese banks' off-balance-sheet credits have grown strongly in the past two years. The aggregate off-balance-sheet credit commitments of the top eight Chinese banks grew 40.5% in 2009-2011 to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 11.5 trillion, representing 34.9% of the total gross loans on their balance sheets.

TOP CHINESE BANKS' OFF-BALANCE-SHEET CREDIT COMMITMENTS (MIL. RMB)

2011 2010 2009

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

1,976,592 1,649,676 1,240,206

China Construction Bank Corp.

1,981,949 2,035,820 1,861,473

Bank of China Ltd.

2,311,872 2,027,435 1,875,399

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd.

1,687,844 1,640,446 1,221,683

Bank of Communications Co. Ltd.

1,062,193 838,498 613,384

China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd.

879,143 659,947 586,529

China CITIC Bank Co. Ltd.

968,667 723,374 502,675

China Minsheng Banking Corp. Ltd.

669,140 304,047 313,073

Source: Banks' annual reports.

The general banking risk reserve, together with banks' loan loss reserves, would still represent good coverage of potential nonperforming loans that could stem from a moderate economic slowdown. We estimate the total credit reserves of a bank would cover nonperforming loans accounting for up to 8% of its gross loans. Our estimate assumes a 60% loss given default rate, i.e., the amount of credit losses when a borrower defaults on a loan. Our 8% estimate compares with Chinese commercial banks' average nonperforming loan ratio of 0.96% and ratio of special mentioned loans (which are performing) of 3%-5% at the end of 2011.