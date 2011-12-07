(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that Chinese life insurers' profitability and
capitalisation remain under pressure, due to likely lacklustre
investment performance amid a gloomy economic outlook.
However, the agency does not foresee significant rating
changes over the next 12 to 24 months, in light of the rated
insurers' existing adequate capital buffers and external funding
capabilities. Insurers' credit profiles also continue to be
underpinned by favourable product features, with the maximum
guaranteed rate capped at 2.5%.
"Chinese life insurers have mainly relied on investment
income for profits and their investment performance is sensitive
to stock market fluctuations," says Joyce Huang, Director in
Fitch's Asia Pacific Insurance team. "Substantial
marked-to-market losses in equity investments undermined Chinese
life insurers' profitability and capitalisation in 2010 and
H111. Fitch sees possible further weakening of capitalisation,
due to the pullback in the stock market since end-H111 and
persistent capital needs for business expansion."
Insufficient internal capital generation has made external
funding capabilities essential in supporting Chinese life
insurers' solvency. Nevertheless, few companies are publicly
listed with access to equity funding from the capital markets.
Some insurers have actively issued subordinated debt to maintain
their capital strength. Fitch believes that this is only a
temporary solution due to the short tenor of sub-debt (issued in
China) of five years or less, as issuers tend to redeem such
debt (with the interest step-up provisions) before maturity to
avoid higher interest costs.
The report also looks at the possible divergence in capital
levels between statutory and IFRS/HKFRS accounts and considers
that the capital level (shareholders' funds divided by total
assets) under the IFRS/HKFRS accounts would be a more comparable
indicator of capital strength. This is due to discrepancies in
capital compositions and evaluations of insurance reserves based
on statutory standards. Fitch notes that some companies'
eligible capital includes substantial amounts of sub-debt, while
other companies rely mostly on common equity. The discount rates
used to determine statutory insurance reserves are benchmarked
to initial guaranteed returns of policies, which may
underestimate the potential negative spread burden in legacy
high-guaranteed-rate policies (sold before June 1999).
The main threat to Chinese life insurers' ratings is the
ongoing capital pressure arising from continued capital required
for business expansion, potentially unfavourable movements in
capital markets, and quality deterioration in fixed-income
securities in the event of an economic slowdown in China.
On the other hand, improvements in earnings stability and
diversity - with reduced reliance on investment profit - could
lead to positive rating action. However, these improvements will
require ongoing product innovation, with an emphasis on
risk-protection elements and enhanced operating efficiency,
which Fitch believes will take time.
The report, '2012 Outlook: Chinese Life Insurance -
Profitability and Capitalisation Face Headwinds', is available
