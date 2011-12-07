(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Chinese Life Insurance - Profitability and Capitalisation Face Headwinds

here

HONG KONG, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Chinese life insurers' profitability and capitalisation remain under pressure, due to likely lacklustre investment performance amid a gloomy economic outlook.

However, the agency does not foresee significant rating changes over the next 12 to 24 months, in light of the rated insurers' existing adequate capital buffers and external funding capabilities. Insurers' credit profiles also continue to be underpinned by favourable product features, with the maximum guaranteed rate capped at 2.5%.

"Chinese life insurers have mainly relied on investment income for profits and their investment performance is sensitive to stock market fluctuations," says Joyce Huang, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Insurance team. "Substantial marked-to-market losses in equity investments undermined Chinese life insurers' profitability and capitalisation in 2010 and H111. Fitch sees possible further weakening of capitalisation, due to the pullback in the stock market since end-H111 and persistent capital needs for business expansion."

Insufficient internal capital generation has made external funding capabilities essential in supporting Chinese life insurers' solvency. Nevertheless, few companies are publicly listed with access to equity funding from the capital markets. Some insurers have actively issued subordinated debt to maintain their capital strength. Fitch believes that this is only a temporary solution due to the short tenor of sub-debt (issued in China) of five years or less, as issuers tend to redeem such debt (with the interest step-up provisions) before maturity to avoid higher interest costs.

The report also looks at the possible divergence in capital levels between statutory and IFRS/HKFRS accounts and considers that the capital level (shareholders' funds divided by total assets) under the IFRS/HKFRS accounts would be a more comparable indicator of capital strength. This is due to discrepancies in capital compositions and evaluations of insurance reserves based on statutory standards. Fitch notes that some companies' eligible capital includes substantial amounts of sub-debt, while other companies rely mostly on common equity. The discount rates used to determine statutory insurance reserves are benchmarked to initial guaranteed returns of policies, which may underestimate the potential negative spread burden in legacy high-guaranteed-rate policies (sold before June 1999).

The main threat to Chinese life insurers' ratings is the ongoing capital pressure arising from continued capital required for business expansion, potentially unfavourable movements in capital markets, and quality deterioration in fixed-income securities in the event of an economic slowdown in China.

On the other hand, improvements in earnings stability and diversity - with reduced reliance on investment profit - could lead to positive rating action. However, these improvements will require ongoing product innovation, with an emphasis on risk-protection elements and enhanced operating efficiency, which Fitch believes will take time.

The report, '2012 Outlook: Chinese Life Insurance - Profitability and Capitalisation Face Headwinds', is available at www.fitchratings.com.