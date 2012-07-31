(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--The phenomenal
growth in Chinese banks' overseas assets--of about 176% over the
past three years--won't affect their creditworthiness, according
to a recently released report by Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services, titled "Chinese Banks' International Excursions Won't
Shake Credit Stability At Home."
"Chinese banks have been steadily increasing their
international presence despite abundant growth opportunities at
home," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ryan Tsang. "While
banks will benefit from greater geographic diversity, rapid
overseas expansion could test their operation and risk
management capacity. Nevertheless, we don't expect such
expansion to affect banks' credit profiles."
According to the report, major Chinese banks' overseas
activities are unlikely to significantly affect the ratings on
these banks over the next two to three years despite a strong
growth momentum in offshore assets. This is because the banks
are unlikely to expand their overseas operations through
aggressive acquisitions. Currently, the banks' overseas
operations constitute well below 10% of their total assets, and
offshore profit contributions represent an even smaller portion
because of strong domestic profitability.
"The credit quality of Chinese banks' overseas exposures
remains sound so far, with the nonperforming loan ratio well
below 1% as of the end of 2011," said Mr. Tsang. "Customer
deposits remain the main source of funding for these banks in
offshore markets, particularly in Hong Kong. This provides the
banks with some stability. Most importantly, the relatively
small size of Chinese banks' overseas acquisitions indicates a
cautious approach to expansion."
China's huge trade surplus and its position as a major
destination for foreign direct investment have translated into
excessive liquidity in the domestic market, says the report.
With China's central bank curbing domestic credit growth to
avoid economic overheating from time to time, major Chinese
banks find expanding their overseas loan book a good way to
optimize asset allocation and yield. The rapidly increasing
presence of Chinese companies in overseas markets has also
generated substantial demand for Chinese banks' offshore banking
services.
The growing role of the Chinese renminbi as a major
accounting currency in international trade has naturally created
a clearing and settlement bank role for Chinese banks in
overseas markets. In addition, many global banks have been
deleveraging as a result of the 2008 global financial crisis and
the ensuing debt crisis in Europe. Their retreat in lending
markets, particularly in emerging markets in Asia, provides
growth opportunities for Chinese banks.
The report also discusses the significant divergence in
Chinese banks' overseas ambitions in terms of route, geographic
focus, and client segments. Organic growth appears to be the
banks' preferred route to overseas expansion. Overseas
acquisitions, particularly in Hong Kong, have also played an
instrumental role in many banks' offshore business growth.