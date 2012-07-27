(The following was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/HONG KONG, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
China's banking sector faces growing risks from small banks'
aggressive issuance of wealth management products (WMPs) to
attract and retain depositors.
WMPs are akin to time deposits, but the interest rates can
be set freely by banks. As competition for deposits has
intensified, Chinese banks, particularly small non-state-owned
entities, have been rapidly expanding their WMP offerings.
At end-Q212, WMPs stood at an estimated CNY10.4trn, or
11.5% of total deposits, largely unchanged from Q112. However,
unlike the past, recent issuance has been driven by non-state
banks, while state banks have been reining in activity.
"There was a dramatic shift in issuance patterns in Q212,
with state banks' posting a CNY1trn contraction and small banks
posting a nearly equivalent rise," said Charlene Chu, Head of
Chinese banks' ratings at Fitch. Small banks' weaker funding and
liquidity relative to state-owned peers could make them more
susceptible to WMP repayment issues.
"The fact that smaller, less resilient banks are now
driving activity means that overall WMP risks are rising," said
Chu. According to Fitch, liquidity risk is the paramount concern
for WMPs, but product credit risk also remains an issue.
"Regulators have cracked down on the amount of loans moving into
products, but a myriad of credit-related assets disguised as
non-credit still appear," Chu said.