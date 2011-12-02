(The following was released by the rating agency)

BEIJING/HONG KONG, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the weakening of bank asset quality in China is unlikely to fully appear in NPL ratios until well into a deterioration, if at all, as the authorities pursue a selective policy of forbearance and support for distressed borrowers. Instead, loan delinquencies will manifest themselves first as liquidity stress, as cash inflows from distressed borrowers slow and more resources are directed to support weak entities.

In a special report published today, Fitch notes that while recent problems in informal lending and among property developers, SMEs, and local governments have not reached systemic levels, these are not isolated cases of distress, but rather emblematic of excesses from the recent credit boom.

"Forbearance, loan rollovers, transfers of assets off-balance-sheet, and transactions with non-bank financial institutions may be preventing current stress from becoming apparent in NPL ratios, but cash positions clearly show that Chinese banks are under growing strain," says Charlene Chu, Head of Fitch's ratings of Chinese banks.

The People's Bank of China's (PBOC) recent 50bp cut in deposit reserve requirements, while helping ease liquidity strains on the margins, is too small to have a meaningful impact on credit extension capacity. This capacity has narrowed considerably in 2011 as funding and liquidity have tightened and banks face rising pressure to meet payout obligations on wealth management offerings.

Fitch estimates that commercial banks currently have CNY21trn in lending and forbearance capacity, which, combined with the CNY16trn in deposit reserves at the PBOC, should be sufficient to prevent any major dislocations over the short-term. However, if current rates of erosion continue, it is conceivable that cash constraints in 2012 could become more binding.

"Although at a system level credit capacity remains sizeable, most of these resources are sitting with state-owned banks and the PBOC," Chu explains. "As a result, some small Chinese banks have dwindling capacity to extend new credit or forbearance, and may require substantial relief in reserve requirements ahead."

The increased mobility of depositors stemming from Chinese banks' rapidly growing wealth management offerings is one of the key factors driving funding and liquidity erosion. For the first time, Chinese banks now have to contend with large deposit payouts as wealth management investors pull their money out and invest it elsewhere. Every wealth management product that matures represents a cash payout obligation for the issuing bank.

"Although prolonged forbearance has been successful on numerous occasions in the past, this time Chinese banks are entering the credit cycle with significantly weaker liquidity and a much larger stock of financing to carry," Chu says. "It is because of this cash constraint that the forthcoming wave of asset quality issues has the potential to become uglier and more destabilizing than in previous episodes of loan deterioration."

