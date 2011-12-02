(The following was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/HONG KONG, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that the weakening of bank asset quality in China is unlikely to
fully appear in NPL ratios until well into a deterioration, if
at all, as the authorities pursue a selective policy of
forbearance and support for distressed borrowers. Instead, loan
delinquencies will manifest themselves first as liquidity
stress, as cash inflows from distressed borrowers slow and more
resources are directed to support weak entities.
In a special report published today, Fitch notes that while
recent problems in informal lending and among property
developers, SMEs, and local governments have not reached
systemic levels, these are not isolated cases of distress, but
rather emblematic of excesses from the recent credit boom.
"Forbearance, loan rollovers, transfers of assets
off-balance-sheet, and transactions with non-bank financial
institutions may be preventing current stress from becoming
apparent in NPL ratios, but cash positions clearly show that
Chinese banks are under growing strain," says Charlene Chu, Head
of Fitch's ratings of Chinese banks.
The People's Bank of China's (PBOC) recent 50bp cut in
deposit reserve requirements, while helping ease liquidity
strains on the margins, is too small to have a meaningful impact
on credit extension capacity. This capacity has narrowed
considerably in 2011 as funding and liquidity have tightened and
banks face rising pressure to meet payout obligations on wealth
management offerings.
Fitch estimates that commercial banks currently have
CNY21trn in lending and forbearance capacity, which, combined
with the CNY16trn in deposit reserves at the PBOC, should be
sufficient to prevent any major dislocations over the
short-term. However, if current rates of erosion continue, it is
conceivable that cash constraints in 2012 could become more
binding.
"Although at a system level credit capacity remains
sizeable, most of these resources are sitting with state-owned
banks and the PBOC," Chu explains. "As a result, some small
Chinese banks have dwindling capacity to extend new credit or
forbearance, and may require substantial relief in reserve
requirements ahead."
The increased mobility of depositors stemming from Chinese
banks' rapidly growing wealth management offerings is one of the
key factors driving funding and liquidity erosion. For the first
time, Chinese banks now have to contend with large deposit
payouts as wealth management investors pull their money out and
invest it elsewhere. Every wealth management product that
matures represents a cash payout obligation for the issuing
bank.
"Although prolonged forbearance has been successful on
numerous occasions in the past, this time Chinese banks are
entering the credit cycle with significantly weaker liquidity
and a much larger stock of financing to carry," Chu says. "It is
because of this cash constraint that the forthcoming wave of
asset quality issues has the potential to become uglier and more
destabilizing than in previous episodes of loan deterioration."
