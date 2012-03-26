(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/HONG KONG, March 26 (Fitch) The imposition of US duties on Chinese solar panel exports is unlikely to slow China's growing market share and the overall fall in solar panel prices. But the cash flow generation of downstream Chinese solar panel exporters may be negatively affected, depending on the size of dumping duties that could be imposed in May.

We do not think the duties will significantly negatively affect the operational profile of the major Chinese solar panel manufactures. In particular, the duties are unlikely to directly affect China's upstream polysillicon and wafer producers such as GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, as they normally sell products to Chinese downstream manufacturers, who are the exporters.

The cash flow generation capability of the Chinese downstream exporters may be affected, depending on the size of any dumping duties. We believe the initial tariff duties of 2.9%-4.3% imposed by the Commerce Department are quite low and therefore represent more of a warning than a barrier that could significantly affect the Chinese companies' ability to compete in the US market.

The Coalition for American Solar Manufacturing expects the results of a second investigation in May to result in more restrictive duties and penalties, as anti-dumping margins are typically higher than subsidy margins. The US industry alleges that Chinese companies received a significant advantage from low government-set lending rates, but this may prove difficult to establish in the globally low-interest-rate environment.

In the short term, these duties are likely to slow the progress of solar sales in the US market. Nevertheless, they are unlikely to change the momentum of Chinese success in winning market share and driving down prices. China now accounts for about half of the world's solar panel and module production. The US accounted for only 7% of global output in 2010.

Industry consolidation is likely to continue in 2012, after several solar manufacturing facilities in North America filed for bankruptcy due to industry oversupply and competition with Chinese manufacturers. The winners will be those who can lower costs the fastest, and clearly the Chinese companies are in an advantageous position.

Within China, Fitch expects large upstream companies such as GCL-Poly Energy, who are cost leaders, to dominate and squeeze out smaller competitors. The differences in solar products are less significant than the cost and therefore brand loyalty is low. In the absence of advantages from M&A, downward pressure on prices is likely to force higher-cost producers to exit.

Last week the US Commerce Department made a preliminary ruling in favour of US solar firms, stating that Chinese solar manufacturers had received unfair government subsidies. A second preliminary decision is scheduled for May, including allegations of dumping by Chinese firms. The final decisions will rest with the US International Trade Commission, and are not likely to be made until towards the end of 2012.

The US imported USD2.8bn of solar cells and panels from China in 2011, up sharply from about USD1.2bn in 2010, according to industry estimates. Chinese solar panel makers depend on exports for more than 90% of their earnings and the US is their second-largest market, after Europe.