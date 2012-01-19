(The following was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/TAIPEI, January 18 (Fitch) Fitch expects further wage
rises at Chinese technology manufacturers in 2012 to be largely
offset by the absence of one-off costs incurred in 2011 in
moving production capacity inland. We still see a move to even
lower cost locations outside China as unlikely in the short term
due to labour's relatively low proportion of total costs for
most technology products.
Nevertheless, recent reports of labour unrest at tech
manufacturer Foxconn highlight the continuing trend of rising
labour costs in China.
We highlighted in 2010 the threat to tech companies from
rising wage costs at production facilities. As predicted, this
led in 2011 to many moving facilities inland, where wages have
historically been lower. This entailed significant costs in
setting up new factories, training personnel and logistics.
We believe wage rises will continue into 2012. This is to be
expected where real GDP is growing at close to 9%. Some catch-up
in wages in inland provinces is also likely as factories migrate
there. The latter is part of a longer-term trend - the Chinese
National Bureau of Statistics estimated the wage advantage of
being inland compared with on the coast had shrunk to 11% in
2009 from 19% in 2003.