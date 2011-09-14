(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 14, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary rating of 'A/A-1' to the Chipmatic Co.'s and Ottawa Property Group Ltd.'s (the issuers') $5 million maximum principal amount variable-rate taxable notes series 2011 (for the Chipmatic Co. and Ottawa Property Group Ltd. project).

The rating reflects our opinion of the credit and liquidity support that Comerica Bank ('A/A-1') provides in the form of an irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC). Under the LOC, Comerica Bank fully supports all note payment obligations when the notes are in the weekly interest rate reset mode. Therefore, our preliminary rating applies only during this rate mode. If the notes are converted to another rate mode, we will likely withdraw our rating.

The 'A' long-term component of our preliminary rating is based on our long-term issuer credit rating on Comerica Bank and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when the noteholders have not exercised the put option. The 'A-1' short-term component of our preliminary rating is based on our short-term issuer credit rating on Comerica Bank and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when the noteholders have exercised the put option.

In view of the series 2011 note structure, changes to our rating on the weekly rate notes can result from, among other things, changes to our rating on the LOC provider or amendments to the transaction's terms. We will maintain a rating on the notes as long as they are in the weekly rate mode and the LOC has not expired or otherwise terminated. If either of these conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our rating on the notes.

