(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its
'AA/A-1+' issuer credit rating on Christchurch City Council
(Christchurch City) and Christchurch City's wholly owned
subsidiary, Christchurch City Holdings Ltd. (CCHL). The outlook
on both entities remains negative.
The ratings on Christchurch City reflect Standard & Poor's
expectation of strong ongoing support from the New Zealand
government (foreign currency rating AA/Stable/A-1+; local
currency rating AA+/Stable/A-1+), and the strong institutional
framework in New Zealand. The New Zealand government is
providing significant financial assistance to Christchurch City
and its inhabitants after four significant
earthquakes/aftershocks that occurred in September and December
2010 and February and June 2011. We also view Christchurch
City's financial management as a very positive rating factor, as
the council has demonstrated significant responsiveness to
events. This includes implementing recovery efforts and back-up
plans, and a five-year earthquake rates levy to support the
council's weaker budgetary position.
"The negative outlook partly reflects Christchurch City's
current lack of insurance over the majority of its undamaged
assets, and our expectation that another earthquake event would
have a negative impact on the council's finances", said credit
analyst Anna Hughes. "Further downside scenarios include the
uncertainty around the growth prospects of the local economy,
the risks associated with delivering significant
construction/reconstruction projects, risks to the capital
grants from the Crown, as well as an unfavorable global economic
outlook. If any or a combination of these scenarios eventuated
it is likely to led to a ratings downgrade. If our concerns
around these scenarios prove unwarranted and there is no further
deterioration to the council's financial position than the
outlook may be returned to stable."