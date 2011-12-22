(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'AA/A-1+' issuer credit rating on Christchurch City Council (Christchurch City) and Christchurch City's wholly owned subsidiary, Christchurch City Holdings Ltd. (CCHL). The outlook on both entities remains negative.

The ratings on Christchurch City reflect Standard & Poor's expectation of strong ongoing support from the New Zealand government (foreign currency rating AA/Stable/A-1+; local currency rating AA+/Stable/A-1+), and the strong institutional framework in New Zealand. The New Zealand government is providing significant financial assistance to Christchurch City and its inhabitants after four significant earthquakes/aftershocks that occurred in September and December 2010 and February and June 2011. We also view Christchurch City's financial management as a very positive rating factor, as the council has demonstrated significant responsiveness to events. This includes implementing recovery efforts and back-up plans, and a five-year earthquake rates levy to support the council's weaker budgetary position.

"The negative outlook partly reflects Christchurch City's current lack of insurance over the majority of its undamaged assets, and our expectation that another earthquake event would have a negative impact on the council's finances", said credit analyst Anna Hughes. "Further downside scenarios include the uncertainty around the growth prospects of the local economy, the risks associated with delivering significant construction/reconstruction projects, risks to the capital grants from the Crown, as well as an unfavorable global economic outlook. If any or a combination of these scenarios eventuated it is likely to led to a ratings downgrade. If our concerns around these scenarios prove unwarranted and there is no further deterioration to the council's financial position than the outlook may be returned to stable."