TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' long-term debt rating to
Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc's (A/Negative/A-1) JPY20 billion,
series 498, five-year domestic senior secured straight bonds,
due Sept. 25, 2017. The coupon rate is 0.566%.
Chubu Electric is the third-largest power company in Japan
in terms of electricity sales, providing about 15% of the
nation's total electricity. The ratings on Chubu Electric
reflect its strong business and customer base. The company has a
monopolistic position in its supply area. It runs power
generation, electricity transmission and distribution, and
retail operations in a vertically integrated business model in
the Chubu region. Its transparent pricing mechanism also
supports its credit quality, in our view. However, as operator
of the Hamaoka nuclear power plant, Chubu Electric continues to
face increasing operational and financial risks due to the
disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc.'s (TEPCO;
B+/Negative/B) Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. We have
incorporated our view that pressure on the ratings on Chubu
Electric will continue because of a potential review of the
existing favorable regulatory framework and worsening measures
of financial performance.
The ratings on Chubu Electric reflect our opinion that there
is a "moderate" likelihood of the government providing the
company with timely and sufficient extraordinary support if it
were to experience financial distress.
