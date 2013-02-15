(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd's (CIFI) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating of 'B+' with a Positive Outlook. Fitch has
also assigned CIFI a senior unsecured rating of 'B+' and its
proposed USD senior unsecured notes an expected rating of
'B+(EXP)'.
Rating Action Rationale
The notes are rated at the same level as CIFI's senior
unsecured rating as they represent direct, unconditional,
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. The
final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the
receipt of documents conforming to information already received.
CIFI's ratings reflect its high leverage and low margins as
well as its high sales turnover model and improving credit
profile.
Its net debt/adjusted inventory improved to around 30% in
end-2012 from 48% at end-2011, after the company's IPO.
Nonetheless, the company's high growth target, which requires a
sharp increase in new project launches in 2013, may limit its
ability to keep leverage at low levels.
The company's focus on mass market housing also means that
its operating margins are lower relative to that of its peers.
Fitch expects the company to achieve EBITDA margins in the high
teens over the next two to three years, compared with 20%-25%
for past two years.
CIFI's credit profile has been improving since the company
standardised its product types and shifted its focus to mass
market housing in 2011. The agency expects this model to result
in a rapid rise in sales turnover and contracted sales. Fitch
estimates CIFI's contracted sales/total debt to have been 1.1x
for 2012. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that CIFI
is likely to grow to a scale commensurate with a 'BB-' profile
within the next 12 to18 months.
Its diversified presence in Yangtze River Delta, Bohai
Economic Rim, and Central Western Region also reduces local
uncertainties and provides more room to scale up relative to
homebuilders in the 'B' rating category.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
-Delivery of contracted sales target in 2013 (2012:
CNY9.5bn)
-Maintaining the current strategy of high cash flow
turnover, such that contracted sales/total debt is sustained
over 1.3x
-EBITDA margin over 18% on a sustained basis -Net
debt/adjusted inventory falling below 35% on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
-Failure to meet the above guidelines over the next 12-18
months, which would lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable