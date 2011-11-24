(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch
Ratings has today affirmed CIMB Thai Bank Public Company
Limited's (CIMBT) Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'BBB' and
its National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(tha)'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.
CIMBT's ratings are primarily driven by Fitch's view that
there is a high probability of support, if required, from its
parent, CIMB Bank Berhad (CIMB; 'BBB+'/Stable), the
fifth-largest financial services group in Southeast Asia. CIMB
has a 93.15% stake in CIMBT and plays a key role in the latter's
transformation programme and balance sheet clean-up. Also, CIMBT
has aligned its strategy with CIMB's regional franchise network,
focusing on cross-border and cross-business opportunities.
CIMB's late-2010 THB3.0bn capital injection will support medium
term growth and provides cushion against global and domestic
market volatility.
Any changes in CIMB's ability and/or propensity to support
(including lowering its stake) could affect CIMBT's Long-Term
ratings. As this is not Fitch's expectation, CIMBT's Outlook is
Stable, consistent with its parent's.
The above improvements are reflected in the affirmation of
CIMBT's Viability Rating of 'bb-', which also takes into account
the bank's modest franchise and liquidity relative to
higher-rated institutions in Thailand. A positive rating action
is dependent on sustained strengthening of its franchise and
liquidity, with further improvements in profitability, asset
quality and capital. A negative rating action could stem from
aggressive expansion if it compromises credit quality and its
funding profile.
CIMBT's core profitability has improved with net interest
income (NII) increasing 5% yoy in 2010 and 10% yoy in 9M11, from
solid loan growth (2010: 9% yoy; 9M11: 19.6% ytd), mainly in
corporate loans and retail lending (residential mortgages loans
and auto hire purchases). Despite high growth, Tier 1 and total
capital ratios remain adequate at 8.1% and 13.8%, respectively,
at end-September 2011, while liquidity remains reasonable with a
loan-to-deposit ratio (included bills of exchange) of 88.5% at
end-June 2011. CIMBT also has strong funding and capital
commitment from CIMB, as evidenced by its subscription of
CIMBT's upper- and lower-tier 2 instruments.
Nonetheless asset quality remains a key concern with a high
level of impaired loans. Its NPL rose to THB3.8bn or 3.4% of
total loans at end-September 2011 (end-2010: THB2.9bn or 3.1%)
due to a deterioration in asset quality of certain corporate
loans, while special mention loans remain high at 7.8% of total
loans at end-June 2011 (end-2010: 9.3%). Fitch views that the
major flooding in Thailand since September 2011 could weaken
CIMBT's delinquency rates over the next six months, which will
increase provisioning risk and impact its profitability in 2012.
CIMBT's hybrid upper tier 2 debt rating is notched two
levels below the bank's National Long-Term Rating. Despite
coupon deferral mechanisms, Fitch believes CIMB would still
support coupon payments. In the event CIMBT's capital adequacy
ratio falls below 0%, or if Thailand's central bank intervenes,
this would result in mandatory deferral. Fitch however considers
the risk of this as low, in light of expectations of timely
support from the parent. CIMBT's lower-tier 2 debt is rated one
notch below the bank's National Long-Term Rating, consistent
with Fitch's rating criteria.
CIMBT, formerly Bank Thai (BT), was formed in 1998 as a
result of a government-initiated merger of several defunct
financial institutions. It is one of the smallest banks in
Thailand, with asset size and deposits share of 1.4% at end-June
2011.
CIMBT's ratings:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable;
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3';
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-';
- Individual Rating affirmed at 'D';
- Support Rating affirmed at '2';
- National Long-Term Rarting affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook
Stable;
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)';
- Upper tier 2 debt affirmed at 'A(tha)'; and
- Lower-tier 2 debt affirmed at 'A+(tha)'.