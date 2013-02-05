(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Indonesia-based PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance's (CNAF,
'AA+(idn)'/Stable) proposed issue of up to IDR200bn medium term
notes (MTN) 2013 with a maturity of up to three years a National
Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)' rating.
Rating Rationale
The MTNs are rated at the same level as CNAF's National
Long-Term 'AA+(idn)' rating to reflect Fitch's view that they
represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the company. Proceeds from the issue will be used
to support the company's business growth.
CNAF's rating reflects Fitch's expectation of continued
strong support from its majority shareholder, PT Bank CIMB Niaga
Tbk (CIMB Niaga; 'BBB'/Stable) and its ultimate parent, CIMB
Group (CIMBG; whose flagship bank is CIMB Bank Berhad).
Rating Sensitivity/Drivers
Any significant dilution in ownership by, or perceived
weakening of support from, CIMB Niaga and CIMB Group would put
pressure on CNAF's ratings. Upside potential for CNAF's National
Rating is limited, as the rating is already at the top end of
the scale.
Established in 1981, CNAF is 99.9%-owned by CIMB Niaga and
focuses on Indonesia's car financing business. CIMB Niaga is the
fifth-largest bank in Indonesia and is majority-owned by CIMB
Group.