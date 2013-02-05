(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance's (CNAF, 'AA+(idn)'/Stable) proposed issue of up to IDR200bn medium term notes (MTN) 2013 with a maturity of up to three years a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)' rating.

Rating Rationale

The MTNs are rated at the same level as CNAF's National Long-Term 'AA+(idn)' rating to reflect Fitch's view that they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. Proceeds from the issue will be used to support the company's business growth.

CNAF's rating reflects Fitch's expectation of continued strong support from its majority shareholder, PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga; 'BBB'/Stable) and its ultimate parent, CIMB Group (CIMBG; whose flagship bank is CIMB Bank Berhad).

Rating Sensitivity/Drivers

Any significant dilution in ownership by, or perceived weakening of support from, CIMB Niaga and CIMB Group would put pressure on CNAF's ratings. Upside potential for CNAF's National Rating is limited, as the rating is already at the top end of the scale.

Established in 1981, CNAF is 99.9%-owned by CIMB Niaga and focuses on Indonesia's car financing business. CIMB Niaga is the fifth-largest bank in Indonesia and is majority-owned by CIMB Group.