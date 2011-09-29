(The following was released by the rating agnecy)

-- Reno, Nev.-based gaming operator Circus and Eldorado Joint Venture (CEJV) faces significant risk refinancing its March 2012 debt maturity, and we believe a restructuring of its debt obligations is becoming more likely.

-- We are lowering our ratings on CEJV by two notches, including our corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'B-'.

-- The developing rating outlook reflects our view of downside risk given the near-term refinancing needs as well as upside potential should the company refinance successfully.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its ratings on Reno, Nev.-based gaming operator Circus and Eldorado Joint Venture (CEJV). We lowered our corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'B-'. The rating outlook is developing.

We also lowered our issue-level rating on the company's senior secured mortgage notes to 'CCC' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B-' and maintained our '3' recovery rating, reflecting our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default.

"The downgrade reflects our belief that the possibility has increased that CEJV will restructure its debt obligations," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Halchak. "Based on our cash flow expectations for the remainder of 2011 and 2012, and incorporating the likelihood of higher interest costs given current market conditions, we believe CEJV will find it challenging to generate sufficient cash flow to support fixed charges under a refinanced capital structure."

The rating reflects CEJV's reliance on a single property in a competitive gaming market, high debt levels with thin EBITDA coverage of interest, and need to refinance its mortgage notes in the next six months. The rating also factors in the company's meaningful surplus cash, which it might use to reduce the amount of debt necessary to refinance.

CEJV is a joint venture of affiliates of MGM Resorts International and Eldorado Resorts LLC. CEJV owns and operates a single property, the Silver Legacy Resort Casino in Reno, Nev. Reno's gaming revenues continue to be historically weak because of both increased competition from Native American casinos in Northern California over the past several years and economic weakness in more recent years.

The rating outlook is developing. CEJV's upcoming refinancing needs represent downside risk, but upside potential exists if the company can successfully refinance its notes. "In our opinion, refinancing success would rely on excess cash balances and improvement in market conditions, such that expected cash flow could support fixed charges under a refinanced capital structure," Mr. Halchak said.

