(The following was released by the rating agnecy)
-- Reno, Nev.-based gaming operator Circus and Eldorado
Joint Venture (CEJV) faces significant risk refinancing its
March 2012 debt maturity, and we believe a restructuring of its
debt obligations is becoming more likely.
-- We are lowering our ratings on CEJV by two notches,
including our corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'B-'.
-- The developing rating outlook reflects our view of
downside risk given the near-term refinancing needs as well as
upside potential should the company refinance successfully.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 29, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its ratings
on Reno, Nev.-based gaming operator Circus and Eldorado Joint
Venture (CEJV). We lowered our corporate credit rating to 'CCC'
from 'B-'. The rating outlook is developing.
We also lowered our issue-level rating on the company's
senior secured mortgage notes to 'CCC' (the same as the
corporate credit rating) from 'B-' and maintained our '3'
recovery rating, reflecting our expectation for meaningful
(50%-70%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment
default.
"The downgrade reflects our belief that the possibility has
increased that CEJV will restructure its debt obligations," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Halchak. "Based on our
cash flow expectations for the remainder of 2011 and 2012, and
incorporating the likelihood of higher interest costs given
current market conditions, we believe CEJV will find it
challenging to generate sufficient cash flow to support fixed
charges under a refinanced capital structure."
The rating reflects CEJV's reliance on a single property in
a competitive gaming market, high debt levels with thin EBITDA
coverage of interest, and need to refinance its mortgage notes
in the next six months. The rating also factors in the company's
meaningful surplus cash, which it might use to reduce the amount
of debt necessary to refinance.
CEJV is a joint venture of affiliates of MGM Resorts
International and Eldorado Resorts LLC. CEJV owns and operates a
single property, the Silver Legacy Resort Casino in Reno, Nev.
Reno's gaming revenues continue to be historically weak because
of both increased competition from Native American casinos in
Northern California over the past several years and economic
weakness in more recent years.
The rating outlook is developing. CEJV's upcoming
refinancing needs represent downside risk, but upside potential
exists if the company can successfully refinance its notes. "In
our opinion, refinancing success would rely on excess cash
balances and improvement in market conditions, such that
expected cash flow could support fixed charges under a
refinanced capital structure," Mr. Halchak said.
