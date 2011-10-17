(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is
maintaining Korea-based Citibank Korea Inc.'s (CKI) Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and Support
Rating of '1' on Rating Watch Negative. The rating action is
pending the RWN on its 100% parent Citigroup Inc. A full rating
breakdown is provided below.
The IDR and Support Rating reflect Fitch's continued belief
of an extremely high propensity from the 100% parent Citi,
('A+'/RWN) to support the bank in case of need. CKI shares
Citi's brand name and is strategically important to the group's
international banking operations. In this regard, the agency
notes that Citi has previously injected capital into the Korean
bank subsidiary and Fitch would expect further support
(including for funding) to be provided on a timely basis, if
needed.
CKI's Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's solid
capitalisation and stable net interest margins (NIM), backed by
strong ordinary support from Citi, especially in foreign
currency funding/liquidity and risk-management. It also takes
into account its moderate bottomline profitability, large
exposure to unsecured consumer loans and wholesale funding
reliance.
CKI's regulatory NIM has been stable at around 2.6%, which
is higher than its peers, reflecting its focus on high-yield
consumer and SME lending. CKI's NIM in H111 was 2.9% versus the
industry's 2.4%. Its return on assets has not been strong in
part due to high personnel and administration expenses
(averaging 158bp of average total assets for 2008-2010 versus
113bp for the industry).
CKI reported a low regulatory non-performing loan (NPL)
ratio of 1.5% and high 132% coverage ratio (inclusive of loan
loss reserves booked in retained earnings) at end-H111. Its
precautionary-and-below loan ratio improved to 3.9% at end-H111
(system-wide: 3.9%) from a peak of 5.1% in June 2009.
About 53% of its total loans are to consumers, of which 46%
are non-mortgage loans including credit card receivables. Unlike
other Korean banks, CKI does not have any exposure to the ailing
property market in Korea due to Citi's group policy.
Nevertheless, Fitch expects loan quality to deteriorate modestly
due to the weakening debt-servicing ability of Korea's household
sector.
CKI's loans/customer deposits ratio weakened slightly to
105% at end-2010 from 101% at end-2009. Fitch expects securities
holdings as a share of total assets to decline from their
current high levels; its holdings of securities were increased
during the global credit crisis to strengthen the bank's
liquidity.
CKI had a Tier 1 ratio of 13.9% at end-H111 under Basel II
standardised approach for credit risk. Fitch expects the bank's
capital adequacy ratio (CAR) to decline through loan growth or
dividend payout. CKI historically has maintained its CAR at a
high level as a demonstration of Citi's commitment to Korea.
Any significant change in Citi's willingness and/or ability
to support CKI will directly affect CKI's IDRs. Upside potential
for VR is limited given its moderate profitability and large
exposure to unsecured consumer loans. Downside risk for VR could
arise if its loan quality deteriorates substantially, leading to
significantly weakened capitalization, although Fitch views this
as a remote prospect.
With total assets of KRW55.7trn at end-H111, CKI had a 3.4%
market share in local deposits. CKI accounted for 2.4% of Citi's
total assets at end-2010.
The ratings of CKI are detailed below:
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A'; remains on Rating Watch
Negative
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'; remains on Rating
Watch Negative
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: '1'; remains on Rating Watch Negative