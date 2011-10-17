(The following was released by the rating agency)

(Editor's note: In the version of this article published earlier today, Citigroup Inc.'s Tier 1 common capital ratio Basel framework was misstated. A corrected version follows.)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 17, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on holding company Citigroup Inc. (Citi; A/Negative/A-1) are not immediately affected by the company's good third-quarter results, given the challenging operating conditions.

Excluding Citi's $1.6 billion gain on its debt's fair value, the company generated Standard & Poor's-adjusted pretax earnings of $3.4 billion as of the third quarter, compared with $4.3 billion for third-quarter 2010. This year's result benefitted from $1.4 billion in reserve releases (versus the $2.0 billion in reserve releases last year) and was predominantly related to Citi's credit card business.

Standard & Poor's adjusted revenue for Citicorp, which holds Citi's core assets, declined 2.3% year over year, largely due to weaker trading results. Nevertheless, Citicorp's loan balances increased 13.0% year over year, reflecting better growth prospects overseas. Excluding the gains on Citi's debt liability, Citicorp's return on assets (ROA) for the third quarter was basically flat from the same period last year, totaling 1.0%. We believe that Citicorp will be challenged to deliver on management's targeted ROA of 1.25% or higher in 2011, since returns have been below this level so far.

Citi's total expenses declined 4% from second-quarter 2011, but the company's expenses increased 8.0% as of the third quarter. Management expects expenses to remain flat for the fourth quarter but may reduce expenses further if revenue declines next year.

Citi's losses in Citi Holdings Inc., the unit that houses Citi's nonstrategic assets, continue to weigh down its returns. These losses increased to $1.3 billion (on a pretax Standard & Poor's-adjusted basis) in the third quarter from $0.3 billion in the previous quarter and $0.86 billion as of third-quarter 2010. Citi's assets declined to $289 billion as of third quarter 2011, a 6.2% decrease since the previous quarter. Citi plans to transfer its retail partner card assets to Citicorp because the assets are performing better than the company had expected. Excluding the partner card assets' transfer, we expect that the company will reduce its assets by roughly 30%-40% over the next two years.

Although credit costs remain elevated, net credit losses were down 12.3% in the third quarter, compared with a loss of 17.9% in the second quarter. Delinquency trends continued to improve across most asset classes, except for the North American residential mortgage assets. We believe that charge-offs may increase in this asset class in the coming quarters, assuming further declines in home prices. However, Citi has lower exposure to mortgage-related issues than most of its peers.

Citi's Tier 1 common capital ratio was 11.7% as of the third quarter, up 10 basis points from the previous quarter. We expect that this capital ratio will continue to improve in 2011 and 2012 due to a combination of positive earnings and further reduction of its balance sheet. Management has targeted a Tier 1 Basel III common capital ratio of 8%-9% by year-end 2012.

Citi has disclosed that it had $20.6 billion of gross exposure to Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain as of the end of the third quarter and $7.1 billion net exposure after applying collateral and hedges. In addition, Citi has disclosed that it had $14.4 billion in gross exposure ($2.0 billion net) to France and Belgium. We believe these exposures are manageable based on Citi's capital levels.

Our outlook on Citi is negative. We will continue to evaluate the potential impact regulatory reform could have on the company and the evolution of the company's stand-alone credit profile. We will also continue to monitor Citi's ability to shed an additional $90 billion to $100 billion of Citi Holding's assets over the next two years, which, if achieved, would help reduce Citi's risk exposure. However, the challenging macroeconomic conditions could make it difficult for Citi to further reduce its balance sheet.