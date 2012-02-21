MOVES-Marketaxess names Christophe Roupie head of Europe, Asia
Feb 27 U.S. financial information provider Marketaxess Holdings Inc said on Monday it would appoint Christophe Roupie as head of Europe and Asia for its Europe and Trax divisions.
Feb 21 Citigroup Pty Limited:
* Moody's Reviews Citigroup Pty Limited's Ratings For Possible Downgrade
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb 27 Shareholders are pressuring miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc to stand up to the Indonesian government over changes the southeast Asian country wants to make in the U.S. miner's contract, Freeport's chief executive officer said on Monday.
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 27 Shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has attracted a handful of potential bidders by a Monday deadline for indicative offers, several people familiar with the matter said.