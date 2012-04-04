DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
April 4Moody's corrects the insured rating of the City of Philadelphia (PA), General Obligation Bonds, Series 2006, CUSIP 717813GT0 to A2 from Aa3 (on review for downgrade)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.