BRIEF-Highwoods prices $300 million of 3.875 pct notes due 2027
* Highwoods Properties Inc - Has priced a $300 million offering of 3.875% unsecured notes under its existing shelf registration statement
Sept 21 Moody's assigns Baa3 rating with a negative outlook to City of Burlington's (VT) $11.3 million General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds, Series 2012 A and B
* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc proposes public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)