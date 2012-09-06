BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
Sept 7 Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to the City of Conroe's (TX) $9.2 million Certificates of Obligation, Series 2012; Also affirms Aa2 rating on outstanding parity debt
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------