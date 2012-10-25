JGBs edge down, but superlong yields remain off highs
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.
Oct 25 Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to the City of Forney's (TX) $2.24 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2012 and $1.03 million Certificates of Obligation, Series 2012
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
