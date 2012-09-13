BRIEF-Jinkosolar reports completion of repurchase of 4.00 pct convertible senior notes
* Jinkosolar announces completion of repurchase of 4.00 pct convertible senior notes due 2019
Sept 14 Moody's downgrades to Aa3 from Aa2 the general obligation rating of the City of Fremont (OH) in conjunction with the sale of $7.3 million GOLT Various Purpose Refunding Bonds, Series 2012
* Jinkosolar announces completion of repurchase of 4.00 pct convertible senior notes due 2019
Feb 21 The euro zone's economy improved sharply this month and enjoyed some rare positive news about jobs, with French business activity unexpectedly matching that in big beast Germany just as its presidential race heats up.
* On February 17, 2017, co entered into third amended and restated credit agreement- SEC filing