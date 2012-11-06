BRIEF-Debt collection giant Cabot eyes stock market listing- Sky News
* Debt collection giant Cabot eyes stock market listing; expected to value it at more than 1 billion pounds- Sky News, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2m7iYZ1
Nov 6 Moody's assigns a Aa1 rating to the City of Medina's (OH) $6.5 million General Obligation (Limited Tax) Various Purpose and Refunding Bonds, Series 2012
* Debt collection giant Cabot eyes stock market listing; expected to value it at more than 1 billion pounds- Sky News, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2m7iYZ1
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 The European Commission proposed on Wednesday fining Austria 29.8 million euros ($31.3 million) for misrepresenting data provided by its region of Salzburg in 2008-2012 in what would be the first such financial penalty for an EU member.
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 Jay Clayton, the deal-making lawyer President Donald Trump has chosen to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is expected to move swiftly after his confirmation to start smoothing the path for businesses seeking to raise money.