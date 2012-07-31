BRIEF-NRG Energy announces cooperation agreement
August 1 Moody's assigns A2 rating with stable outlook to City of Seaside, OR Full Faith & Credit Refunding Obligations (Limited Tax G.O Bonds), Series 2012
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Greece is on track with the economic adjustment needed to secure the next tranche of its bailout but the International Monetary Fund is failing raise its overly pessimistic forecasts, the vice president of the European Commission said on Monday.
Feb 13 Asset manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP appointed Lynn Mah senior vice president and head of EMEA marketing.