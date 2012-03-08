(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Hong Kong-based City Telecom (HK) Limited's (City
Telecom) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect the company's solid financial profile
and its position as the second-largest broadband service
provider in Hong Kong, offset partially by an increased risk
profile with its free-TV production startup.
Fitch believes that City Telecom will gain additional market
share on its well-established fibre-to-the home (FTTH) network,
given that the penetration of FTTH in Hong Kong is low at just
35%. Fitch notes that City Telecom is increasingly competing on
the quality of its network service, rather than price. This
should enable the company to maintain its competitive edge as it
boasts a wider FTTH coverage and better quality than its
competitors.
On the other hand, Fitch expects City Telecom's operating
margins and cash flow generation to weaken over the next 12-18
months as the company enters the free-TV production business
with the establishment of a multimedia center, to be completed
by 2014. However, Fitch does not foresee substantial
deterioration in the credit profile given its strong core
telecom business and net cash position at end-FY11.
Fitch may consider a negative rating action if the company's
operating EBITDAR margin falls below 20%, and if funds from
operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage rises above 2x on a
sustained basis (FY11 EBITDAR margin and leverage: 37% and
-0.3x, respectively). Conversely, a positive rating action may
be considered if the company increases its telecom market share
above 35% and maintains its telecom EBITDAR margin over 30% and
free-TV EBITDAR margin over 15% on a sustained basis. The rating
may also benefit if City Telecom's EBITDAR exceeds USD100m and
FFO-adjusted net leverage falls below 1x on a sustained basis.