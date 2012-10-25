UPDATE 2-German drugmaker Stada surges after bid approaches from Cinven and rival
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Adds other suitors, non-executive board's stance, considerations of joint bid with Polpharma)
Oct 25 Moody's Investors Service upgraded the ratings of five classes and affirmed seven classes of Claret Trust Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-1.
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Adds other suitors, non-executive board's stance, considerations of joint bid with Polpharma)
* Steven Mnuchin considering naming former Morgan Stanley banker Justin Muzinich as undersecretary for domestic finance or counselor - Politico
LONDON, Feb 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 27.64 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) AstraZeneca