Jan 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the
following Clearwater, Florida revenue bonds:
--Approximately $19.1 million stormwater system revenue
refunding bonds, series 2012.
The series 2012 refunding bonds are expected to be sold the
week of Jan. 16 through negotiated sale. Proceeds will be used
to refund outstanding parity bonds for cost savings with no
extension of maturity. The series 2012 bonds will be issued with
a cash funded debt service reserve fund.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating:
--$40 million in outstanding stormwater system revenue bonds
at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The current offering and outstanding parity bonds are
secured by a first lien on net revenues of the stormwater
system.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
WELL MANAGED SYSTEM: The system's financial operations and
capital program are well managed, resulting in modest capital
needs and affordable rates.
STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: Consistently strong operating
margins continue to yield high debt service coverage and ample
liquidity.
MODERATE DEBT LEVELS: The service area is largely built-out,
and the system's debt burden is quite manageable, although the
potential imposition of environmental regulations would likely
result in a sizeable increase in system leveraging.
SOUND LEGAL PROTECTIONS: Legal provisions are satisfactory.
CREDIT SUMMARY:
Clearwater, the county seat of Pinellas County, is located
in the middle of the west coast of Florida along the Gulf of
Mexico, approximately 20 miles west of Tampa and 15 miles north
of St. Petersburg. The system's service area includes the city,
with an estimated population of about 107,000, and a small
portion of surrounding unincorporated sections of the county.
The number of stormwater system customers has shown little
growth over the last several years, reflecting a mature,
built-out service area.
The system served about 99,000 equivalent residential units
(ERU) in fiscal 2010 and is expected stay at or close to that
amount for the foreseeable future. The city's unemployment rate,
measured at 9.2% in November 2011, has shown modest year over
year improvement and ranks below the state average, yet still
higher than the national figure. Nevertheless, collections rates
are strong, typically at about 100%. The city's wealth
indicators are below average.
The city's stormwater system consists of approximately 148
miles of storm sewers, nine square miles of open water, and more
than 14,400 structures such as culverts, flumes, weirs, and
catch basins. Operation and maintenance costs are funded through
a stormwater utility fee levied against all developed property
within the service area. Stormwater fees are collected on a
per-ERU basis as a separate line item on the utility bill.
The system's strong operating margins continue to generate
high debt service coverage levels and sizeable cash balances.
Annual debt service (ADS) coverage in fiscal 2010 remained in
excess of 2.0 times (x) and liquidity increased to more than 800
days of cash on hand. Based on unaudited results for fiscal
2011, ADS coverage approximated nearly 2.5x and liquidity showed
a modest improvement over the prior year. Stormwater charges
have increased by an average of about 9% annually over the last
12 years, although the current monthly charge of close to $14
remains affordable to rate payers. A more moderate 4.25% fee
increase was adopted for the current fiscal year.
System leveraging is manageable, and no additional debt
plans currently exist. However, Fitch notes that the State of
Florida may require utility systems to comply with new standards
designed to reduce the amount of nutrients in stormwater runoff.
The new limitations could compel the system to fund upwards of
$85 million over a five-year period. To date, the state has not
made a final determination leaving the cost and funding timeline
uncertain at this point.
While the potential cost to the city would be steep, Fitch
believes the system's low debt levels, affordable rates, and
strong operating margins would provide adequate financial
flexibility to sufficiently absorb the cost. As it stands,
projected capital needs through fiscal 2016 total about $30
million and will be funded on a pay-go basis from existing cash
balances and excess operating revenues.