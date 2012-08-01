(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 1, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today revised to stable from negative
the outlook on Korean cable TV operator C&M Co. Ltd. (C&M). At
the same time, we affirmed the 'B' long-term corporate credit
rating on the company. We then withdrew the rating at the
company's request.
The outlook revision to stable reflects our revision of our
assessment of C&M's liquidity profile to "adequate" from "less
than adequate," after the company completed refinancing its
syndicated loan of about Korean won (KRW) 2.2 trillion on July
30, 2012. C&M also completed the early redemption of its US$45.8
million global notes on July 27, 2012. After the refinancing,
most of C&M's debt will mature in July 2016.
