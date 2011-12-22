(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- CNH Capital Australia Receivables Trust Series 2009-1 is a securitization of equipment-backed receivables originated by CNH Capital Australia Pty Ltd.

-- The transaction has performed well within Standard & Poor's rating expectations, and the credit support for the rated notes has increased significantly as the portfolio has amortised.

-- As a result, Standard & Poor's has raised the rating on class B notes issued by CNH Capital Australia Receivables Trust Series 2009-1 and affirmed the rating on the class A-2 notes.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' on class B notes issued by Perpetual Trustee Co. Ltd. as trustee for CNH Capital Australia Receivables Trust Series 2009-1. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the transaction's class A-2 notes (see list). The notes are backed by commercial hire purchase, finance lease and chattel mortgage contracts over agricultural and construction equipment that were originated by CNH Capital Australia Pty Ltd.

The rating actions reflect:

-- The strong performance of the collateral, with all losses to date covered by recoveries and excess spread;

-- The significant build up of credit support available for the rated notes, which exceeds levels commensurate with a 'AAA (sf)' rating; and

-- The amount of liquidity and yield support available for the trust in the form of a cash reserve sufficient to meet any short term liquidity demands.

The portfolio is well seasoned, with a weighted average seasoning of 43 months. As of Nov. 30, 2011, about 76% of the portfolio balance has been paid down. The level of arrears greater than 30 days for this portfolio is 1.03% and cumulative net losses total 1.16% of the original portfolio balance.

Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATING RAISED

Issuer

Class Rating to Rating from

CNH Capital Australia Receivables Trust Series 2009-1

B AAA (sf) AA (sf)

RATING AFFIRMED

Issuer

Class Rating

CNH Capital Australia Receivables Trust Series 2009-1

A-2 AAA (sf)