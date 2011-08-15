(The following was released by the rating agency)

BEIJING/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed CNOOC Limited's (CNL) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A', Short-Term Foreign and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1', and its senior unsecured ratings at 'A'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is Stable.

"CNL's stand-alone credit profile, assessed by Fitch to be at the low end of the 'A' rating category, benefits from its strong financial profile, competitive production costs and operational metrics that are appropriate for non-integrated oil & gas exploration and production companies rated in the 'A' category by Fitch. However, these strengths are moderated by its medium-sized proven reserve base and production profile, and business concentration in the upstream operations," said Steve Cox, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities team.

CNL had a total proven reserve size of 2,994 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) at end-2010, while net production reached 328 mmboe in 2010. Both CNL's proven reserve base and production scale are comparable to those of its global peers such as Apache Corporation ('A-'/Negative) and Devon Energy Corporation ('BBB+'/Stable). CNL's reserve-to-production ratio and three-year average reserve replacement ratio (RRR) at 9.1 years and 142%, respectively, at end-2010 are appropriate for its stand-alone credit profile.

CNL has maintained a solid financial profile with robust liquidity and strong credit metrics. At end-2010 it had liquidity of CNY213.6bn, consisting of 22.6bn cash, 12.0bn time deposits and CNY179.0bn in unutilised bank credit facilities. At end-2010, the company's FFO-adjusted leverage was low at 0.4x. Furthermore, the acquisitions made by CNL over the past 12 months, including Canada oil shales from Chesapeake and OPTI, 60% of Pan American Energy LLC from BP, and Uganda fields from Tullow, have not dented the company's credit metrics.

CNL's production currently comes predominantly from relatively low-cost shallow-water sources in China. Its finding, development and acquisition costs are expected to increase over time as the company moves to more expensive sources for reserve replenishment and growth. "CNL is expected to significantly increase its expenditure on development of reserves in the short term; this can result in its free cash flows turning negative. However, its currently strong credit profile provides CNL meaningful headroom at the current rating level for higher capex and acquisition of additional reserves," added Mr. Cox

Under Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology, the ratings reflect strong overall ties between CNL and its parent company, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), which has a 64.41% stake in CNL. Fitch believes that CNOOC's weak stand-alone credit profile constraints CNL's ratings. However, CNL's Long-Term IDRs of 'A' benefit from a one-notch uplift reflecting the agency's assessment of potential state support.