(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on CNOOC Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--, cnAAA) is unaffected by the company's announcement that its net production loss will substantially increase following the suspension of operations at an entire oil field in northern China. We estimate that the loss of production at Penglai 19-3 will equate to about 6.7% of CNOOC's total attributable daily production in the first half of 2011. While this amount is significant, we still expect the company to generate Chinese renminbi (RMB) 18.0 billion-RMB20.0 billion in positive free operating cash flow in 2011 and RMB6.0 billion-RMB10.0 billion in 2012 (assuming no contribution from Penglai 19-3). In addition, CNOOC's liquidity position is very strong. As of June 30, 2011, the company has cash and short-term investments of RMB88.37 billion (including RMB50.0 billion in cash and equivalents) against RMB21.99 billion due within a year

CNOOC says that its net production loss will have increased to 62,000 barrels per day (boed) by Sept. 2, 2011, an increase of about 40,000 boed on July 13, 2011. The State Oceanic Administration's move to order a complete shutdown of the Penglai 19-3 oilfield and proceed with claims for marine environment damage may signal that the government agency will be more proactive about implementing marine environment protection laws. This would increase operational risks for offshore China producers. China's marine environmental protection law is currently less stringent than those of developed economies. Offshore China accounts for nearly 80% of CNOOC's production. ConocoPhillips China Inc. is the operator of Penglai 19-3, with a 49% stake. CNOOC owns the remainder.