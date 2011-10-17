(The following was released by the rating agency)

BEIJING/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and CNPC Finance (HK) Limited (CPF(HK)) Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'AA-' with Negative Outlook.

In addition, Fitch has assigned an expected 'AA-(exp)' rating to the proposed CNY 'dim sum' bonds to be issued by CNPC Golden Autumn Limited, B.V.I.. The notes will be irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by CPF(HK). The expected rating is based on information provided to Fitch by CNPC as at the date of the rating assignment.

The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

CNPC's ratings are capped at China's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR of 'A+' (Stable) and 'AA-' (Negative), reflecting government ownership of the company. Fitch considers CNPC's business profile and financial metrics to be comparable to international oil and gas majors and supportive of a 'AA' standalone rating.

Proceeds from the CNY debt issue are expected to be on-lent to the group's trading companies responsible for procuring crude oil for CNPC's domestic refineries. Unlike in the case of USD bonds issued by CNPC (HK) Overseas Capital, a subsidiary of CPF (HK), in April 2011 CNPC will not separately guarantee the inter-company loans made by CPF (HK) using proceeds from the CNY debt issue.

However, Fitch does not view this as a material risk given the central role of the guarantor CPF(HK) as treasury for offshore CNPC group operations, and the fact that its ratings are equalised with CNPC's as a result of their legal, operational and strategic ties.

As CNPC's ratings are constrained by China, any change in China's Foreign Currency or Local Currency IDRs, or their Outlooks, will lead to a corresponding change in CNPC's and CPF(HK)'s ratings. Both CNPC and CPF(HK) have Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs at 'A+' with Stable Outlook.