(The following was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch
Ratings has assigned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
and CNPC Finance (HK) Limited (CPF(HK)) Long-Term Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'AA-' with Negative Outlook.
In addition, Fitch has assigned an expected 'AA-(exp)'
rating to the proposed CNY 'dim sum' bonds to be issued by CNPC
Golden Autumn Limited, B.V.I.. The notes will be irrevocably and
unconditionally guaranteed by CPF(HK). The expected rating is
based on information provided to Fitch by CNPC as at the date of
the rating assignment.
The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received. A full
rating breakdown is provided below.
CNPC's ratings are capped at China's Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency IDR of 'A+' (Stable) and 'AA-' (Negative),
reflecting government ownership of the company. Fitch considers
CNPC's business profile and financial metrics to be comparable
to international oil and gas majors and supportive of a 'AA'
standalone rating.
Proceeds from the CNY debt issue are expected to be on-lent
to the group's trading companies responsible for procuring crude
oil for CNPC's domestic refineries. Unlike in the case of USD
bonds issued by CNPC (HK) Overseas Capital, a subsidiary of CPF
(HK), in April 2011 CNPC will not separately guarantee the
inter-company loans made by CPF (HK) using proceeds from the CNY
debt issue.
However, Fitch does not view this as a material risk given
the central role of the guarantor CPF(HK) as treasury for
offshore CNPC group operations, and the fact that its ratings
are equalised with CNPC's as a result of their legal,
operational and strategic ties.
As CNPC's ratings are constrained by China, any change in
China's Foreign Currency or Local Currency IDRs, or their
Outlooks, will lead to a corresponding change in CNPC's and
CPF(HK)'s ratings. Both CNPC and CPF(HK) have Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDRs at 'A+' with Stable Outlook.
(Reporting by Ian Chua)